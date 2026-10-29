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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

North Korea fires around 10 ballistic missiles toward sea off east coast, Seoul says

WORLD
58 mins ago
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View shows a missile fired by the North Korean military at an undisclosed location in this picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 15, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS/File photo
View shows a missile fired by the North Korean military at an undisclosed location in this picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 15, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS/File photo

 North Korea fired around 10 short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

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The missiles were launched at around 12:30 p.m. (0330 GMT) from an area around Wonsan on North Korea's eastern coast, the JCS said in a statement.

South Korea's military was strengthening surveillance and maintaining readiness in case of additional launches, while closely sharing information with the United States and Japan, it added.

Japan's Defence Ministry said North Korea had launched an object that could be a ballistic missile and that it fell outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Japan's Coast Guard also said earlier the launched projectile could be a ballistic missile and had already fallen into the sea.

North Korea last fired ballistic missiles on October 12, amid heightened tension on the inter-Korean border over a mine blast that wounded South Korean soldiers last month.

Pyongyang has conducted missile tests on more than 10 occasions this year.

Reuters

North Koreaballistic missileseast coastSeoul

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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