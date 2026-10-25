US Marine indicted on robbery-murder charges in Japan's Okinawa

Read More
Top Fed officials embrace cooler inflation reading, clamor for more
15-07-2026 12:02 HKT
Fed's Goolsbee says labor market stable, inflation going the wrong way
23-06-2026 11:28 HKT
Fed's Barr says wrong to lower liquidity rules to shrink Fed holdings
15-05-2026 11:02 HKT
BOJ sees inflation moving around 3 percent in risk scenario
30-04-2026 15:09 HKT
US consumer spending, core PCE inflation firmer in January
13-03-2026 21:12 HKT
Japanese manga publisher rocked by sexual abuse scandal
10-03-2026 20:19 HKT
Japanese film director jailed for 8 years for sexual assualt
06-03-2026 15:28 HKT
Screen glitches and cracked displays plague Apple's iPhone Duo launch
24-10-2026 18:45 HKT
Govt to unveil ride-hailing licenses and 10,000 vehicle permit scheme in Nov
24-10-2026 20:04 HKT