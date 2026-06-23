logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Fed's Goolsbee says labor market stable, inflation going the wrong way

FINANCE
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Austan Goolsbee, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, speaks to the Economic Club of New York in New York City, U.S., April 10, 2025. REUTERS
Austan Goolsbee, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, speaks to the Economic Club of New York in New York City, U.S., April 10, 2025. REUTERS

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday that with the labor market stable, he is focused on figuring out whether too-high inflation will stay that way or if it will recede as the effect of high tariffs fades and if the conflict in the Middle East gets resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"We've been dealing with an inflation problem that's well above the target and has been going the wrong way," Goolsbee said on the Marketplace radio program.

"What's been on my mind is, what is the evidence that this is going to be temporary, and that we're going to get back on path to 2 percent, which is what we've promised." 

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh last week said that none of the Fed's 19 policymakers had expressed support for raising rates at the June meeting, and Goolsbee did not dispute that characterization. He also said he agreed with Warsh that the Fed should stay away from giving "forward guidance" about its likely future interest-rate path. 

At the same time Goolsbee indicated he is worried about inflation. The consumer price index, the best-known measure of inflation, rose 4.2 percent in May from a year earlier; the 12-month change in the personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed targets at 2 percent, was 3.8 percent in April, its most recent reading. 

"The critical through line that we must determine is, in a situation in which the left of the decimal place number is a three or a four, how concerned are we that it's going to remain a three or a four, versus this is not going to be persistent and there are natural reasons why it would be coming down," Goolsbee said. "That's a crucial factor to consider in my mind."

Goolsbee said he is particularly focused on elevated services inflation, which is not directly related to higher oil prices from the Iran war or higher goods prices from tariffs.

"There are some signs, like the fact that some of the inflation came from tariffs and that's supposed to be one and done, that we could get some resolution in the Middle East and maybe that inflation would go away," he said. "The fact that we've seen it in services, which historically is pretty persistent, is a little more disturbing."


Reuters

FedinflationrateinterestusrateGoolsbee

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Former Federal Reserve Board chairman Alan Greenspan listens to opening statements as he testifies before the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 7 , 2010. (Reuters)
Alan Greenspan, longtime US Federal Reserve chairman, dies aged 100
WORLD
15 hours ago
A logo of UBS is pictured outside a branch of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich, Switzerland, June 19, 2025. REUTERS
UBS expects no Fed easing this year; sees hawkish tone in June meeting
FINANCE
16-06-2026 17:51 HKT
An employee places gold bars in the Kazakhstan's National Bank vault in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS
IMF says Kazakhstan should keep monetary stance tight to bring inflation to target
FINANCE
16-06-2026 11:53 HKT
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP Kevin Warsh, nominee for US Federal Reserve Chair, testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on his nomination on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2026.
Warsh's debut Fed press conference may reveal his strategy for inflation, rates
FINANCE
15-06-2026 18:41 HKT
European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo
ECB keeping its options open for July, Nagel says
FINANCE
12-06-2026 16:39 HKT
EU flags flutter in front of European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch.
ECB raises rates to nip war-led inflation in the bud
FINANCE
11-06-2026 21:25 HKT
UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins are displayed at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, October 8, 2025. REUTERS
Gold hits over 6-month low on rate-hike concerns amid Mideast conflict
FINANCE
11-06-2026 10:16 HKT
People shop for groceries at a store in New York City, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
US consumer prices increase as expected in May
FINANCE
10-06-2026 20:41 HKT
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda holds a press conference after its policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan September 19, 2025. REUTERS
Bank of Japan governor Ueda hospitalised, will miss June meeting
FINANCE
10-06-2026 20:09 HKT
Customers dine at a restaurant in a shopping area of Beijing, China July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's May producer inflation highest in nearly 4 years, consumer prices also rise
FINANCE
10-06-2026 10:32 HKT
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Tony Yau recapped the department’s 40-year history in four major phases.
HK's transport system enters a new phase
NEWS
22-06-2026 06:00 HKT
(File photo)
$1.23m lost after online buyer tries to buy cheap laptop
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.