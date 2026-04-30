BOJ sees inflation moving around 3 percent in risk scenario

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BOJ keeps rates steady but 3 board members dissent, call for hike
28-04-2026 11:21 HKT
Hong Kong CPI rises 1.7pc in March amid higher oil prices
23-04-2026 17:07 HKT
Warsh says he made no rate-cut promises to Trump, plans 'robust' Fed reforms
22-04-2026 10:59 HKT
BOJ is likely to hold off raising rates in April, sources say
20-04-2026 21:25 HKT
Gold falls on stronger dollar amid renewed US-Iran tensions
20-04-2026 12:14 HKT
Fed's Waller says rate cuts still possible this year if war ends quickly
19-04-2026 16:57 HKT
US consumer prices surge in March in line with expectations
10-04-2026 21:47 HKT
China sees first producer inflation in over three years
10-04-2026 10:00 HKT