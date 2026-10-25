logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Indonesia cuts gas exports to Singapore

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Firefighters spray water to extinguish spreading wildfires in Barito Kuala, South Kalimantan province, on October 24 (AFP)
Firefighters spray water to extinguish spreading wildfires in Barito Kuala, South Kalimantan province, on October 24 (AFP)

Indonesia cut exports of natural gas to Singapore on Saturday to prioritise domestic demand, an official said, with the two countries at loggerheads over regional air pollution emanating from wildfires on the vast archipelago.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The head of SKK Migas, a state agency supervising the oil and gas sector, told AFP that Indonesia would cut a total of 31 million standard cubic feet per day from its supply to Singapore.

Fifteen million standard cubic feet per day was being cut from Natuna in Indonesia's Riau island, and 16 million from Sumatra, SKK Migas chief Djoko Siswanto said in a statement.

He said the move was made "to maintain the reliability of domestic gas supply for electricity".

"We will continue to monitor developments on a daily basis," he added.

Only Singapore is affected for now.

Indonesia is one of Singapore's main sources of natural gas, providing it with 145.3 billion cubic feet in 2024, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) said the total reduction amounted to less than two percent of the city-state's total daily gas demand.

"EMA understands that our importers will pursue all relevant recourse in their contracts for the gas supply disruption," it said in a statement to AFP.

"We have contingency plans in place to deal with such reductions," the EMA added.

The reduction comes amid a diplomatic spat between Indonesia and countries in the region over haze from wildfires on Borneo and Sumatra islands choking cities in neighbouring states.

On Thursday, Indonesian energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia said he was mulling curbing gas exports to prioritise domestic consumption, while warning Jakarta would act against countries that "do not respect" Indonesia.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday berated "countries that like to insult" his nation over the haze crisis. He did not name specific countries.
The Southeast Asian giant has for months struggled to contain fires that deforestation monitor Nusantara Atlas said have consumed more than 1.9 million hectares in the nine months to September.

The haze has sent air pollution levels surging to dangerous levels not only in Indonesia, but also in Malaysia, Singapore and East Timor, prompting the ASEAN regional bloc to call a meeting over the crisis.

Singapore has promised legal action against companies responsible for the fires.

AFP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Andy Burnham (AFP)
British PM Burnham open to adopting EU free movement, Sunday Times reports
WORLD
1 hour ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting a bus factory in Dandong, China's Liaoning province. (AFP)
North Korea's Kim returns home after visit to Chinese border city
WORLD
5 hours ago
Riot police officers stand guard behind barbed wire as demonstrators gather outside the Central Kalimantan Governor's office during a protest over forest and land fires in Palangkaraya on October 23, 2026. (Photo by REINA / AFP)
'How is it possible?': Students protest Indonesian haze
WORLD
22 hours ago
Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP This photo taken on October 21, 2026 shows a worker unfurling on electoral campaign billboard for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, with a Hebrew phrase reading "the Right or Palestine" alongside the faces of the members of the opposition, in Israel's northern city of Nazareth.
As Israeli election nears, campaign turns ugly
WORLD
22 hours ago
Photo by SERHII OKUNEV / AFP A released Ukrainian prisoner of war (POW) wrapped in the national flag walks past people holding portraits of their missing or captured relatives, following a prisoners exchange in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on October 23, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Melania Trump says she brokered truce in war-torn Ukrainian city
WORLD
22 hours ago
Photo by KATIE FLORES / AFP English actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed as his satirical fictional character Ali G, and Australian comedian Morgana Robinson attend the premiere of Amazon MGM Studio's "Ali G: Who Iz I?"
Sacha Baron Cohen revives the 'problematic dinosaur' Ali G in new film
WORLD
23 hours ago
Jay Clayton, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, attends his Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
US spy chief warns Iran has ramped up efforts to target Americans
WORLD
24-10-2026 17:35 HKT
US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Florida Gulf Coast University's Alico Arena ahead of the midterm elections, in Fort Myers, Florida, US, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Trump says US may do another military operation against Iran
WORLD
24-10-2026 16:33 HKT
Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP Mansour Abbas, head of Israel's conservative Islamic Raam party, takes a selfie with a supporter in Nazareth, in northern Israel, on October 21, 2026.
To bring down Netanyahu, Arab-Israeli parties ready for opposition alliance
WORLD
24-10-2026 16:20 HKT
An American flag waves outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
US accuses government contractor of leaking classified info to girlfriend's Substack
WORLD
24-10-2026 15:32 HKT
Screen glitches and cracked displays plague Apple's iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
22 hours ago
Foreign woman loses over $2m in hotel booking scam as police record nearly $10m in weekly job fraud
NEWS
23-10-2026 20:09 HKT
(File photo)
Govt to unveil ride-hailing licenses and 10,000 vehicle permit scheme in Nov
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.