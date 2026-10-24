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WORLD

PHP Foundation 'under-funded' with one full-time staff member, director says

WORLD
54 mins ago
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PHP code is displayed on a computer in Guernica, Spain, October 22, 2026. Government websites across Europe went dark on October 21, as operators raced to patch two critical vulnerabilities in PHP, one of the most widely used programming languages on the web. REUTERS/Vincent Wes
PHP code is displayed on a computer in Guernica, Spain, October 22, 2026. Government websites across Europe went dark on October 21, as operators raced to patch two critical vulnerabilities in PHP, one of the most widely used programming languages on the web. REUTERS/Vincent Wes

The discovery of two serious flaws in PHP this week set off a global scramble to keep websites safe from hackers, showing just how critical the three-decade-old open-source programming language is to the internet.

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Yet the nonprofit foundation that supports PHP, which may underpin up to 70% of sites globally, operates on a shoestring budget.

“We have one full-time staff member (that's me) and 14 mostly part-time contractors,” Executive Director Elizabeth Barron of the PHP Foundation said via email in an interview on Friday. Board members are unpaid volunteers, and funding comes from donations and grants.

The foundation works with outside researchers and companies, including OpenAI and cybersecurity firms Wiz and Calif, to investigate security flaws and coordinate fixes, including Wednesday's patches.

While Web security company Cloudflare has reported millions of hacking attempts, Barron said the foundation had no evidence hackers were able to exploit the vulnerabilities before they were disclosed, or on sites that have been patched.

"We received no further indication from OpenAI, Wiz or Calif, with whom we're working closely on this issue, regarding any issues on patched systems,” she said.

Artificial intelligence has proved both a help and a burden to the foundation. It helped researchers find the flaws, which had been present for a decade, and Barron said it made programmers more efficient.

However, it is also increasing maintainers' workloads. The PHP project is receiving nearly twice as many proposed code changes as a year ago, “yet the number of contributors hasn't doubled,” she said. Reviewing contributions and bug reports requires “a massive amount of human input and experience.”

Recent events have shown how heavily companies and governments rely on PHP, Barron said.

“Given that reliance, it is clear that PHP is incredibly under-funded.”

Reuters

PHP Foundation'under-funded'staff

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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