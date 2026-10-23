logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Weight-loss drugs fuel protein boom, but with more consumer scrutiny

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A shopper walks down an isle of Protein bars on a store shelf at a Target store in New York City, US, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A shopper walks down an isle of Protein bars on a store shelf at a Target store in New York City, US, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Protein-infused bottled water. Ice cream. Boxed macaroni and cheese. Even vodka.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The rise of weight-loss drugs is driving a boom in protein-based products, as users of GLP-1 medication like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro look for ways to counter the muscle loss those drugs can cause. GLP-1 users say they will spend 11% more on high-protein foods than before starting the drugs, according to an August survey from Boston Consulting Group.

Even as consumers seek out new sources of protein for their diets, they are becoming more skeptical of foods advertised as high-protein, Reuters interviews with consumers and company executives found. Some shoppers question whether products contain as much protein as advertising implies, while blanching at those that pack in so many additives or sugar that they undercut the health pitch.

A report from marketing research firm NielsenIQ earlier this year said the snack industry has entered its "accountability era," noting that 25% of its survey respondents this year said they are using scanning apps to check the nutritional value of products, up from around 17% last year.

"Protein is no longer a differentiator," said Chris Costagli, a lead marketing researcher at NielsenIQ, who co-wrote the report.

Megan Gisela Bautista, a nonprofit employee in Maryland who does strength training, was recently disappointed by the protein content of a chicken jerky snack that touted high protein in a large, colorful font.

"I'd have to eat five of them," Bautista said. "That's bad for you."

Zack Spears of Dallas said he is checking nutritional labels regularly, and now watches YouTube videos from an online content creator who reviews protein-marketed products.

"As this protein craze pops off, and things are getting more expensive, I want to be sure what I'm putting in my body is healthy," Spears said.

Some brands acknowledge the growing consumer scrutiny.

“Protein is here to stay, but the conversation must evolve,” said Susan Zaripheh, North America chief research officer for yogurt maker Danone, in a statement to Reuters. “Consumers are starting to look ‘beyond the gram,’ becoming more informed in the nuances of protein source and nutrient density.”

Over the summer, the French food company filed a false advertising lawsuit against rival yogurt maker Chobani, accusing it of inflating its protein claims on labels by using non-standard serving sizes. Chobani has disputed those claims, telling Reuters in a statement that its labeling is accurate and transparent.

Zaripheh said consumers want products that also aid in digestibility and contain other nutrients like fiber. In addition to existing high-protein yogurts and soy milks, the company is developing products that combine protein with other nutrients.

Globe Market Research estimated over the summer that the worldwide protein-enriched food market was worth nearly $58 billion last year.

But Hormel Foods, well-known for protein-heavy products like Spam and canned lunch meats, said it is avoiding the use of additives to increase protein in its products.

"We believe that in the long run, people don't want too much science in their food," said Jason Levine, Hormel chief marketing officer, referring to additives like "whey powder or pea powder or scientifically engineered protein isolates."

SCRUTINIZING LABELS

Reuters found several brands that advertise protein content based on a larger portion size than used in regular versions of the same product, including in pastas, oatmeals and granolas.

Nature Valley, a snack brand owned by General Mills GIS.N, sells a version of its “oats ‘n honey” loose granola that advertises 13 grams of protein on its packaging, based on a 2/3 cup (65 grams) serving size, more than twice as big as the 1/4 cup (27 grams) it calls a serving size for its regular, non-enhanced granola.

General Mills, in a statement, said it considers the regular version a snack while the protein version can be eaten either as a snack or a more complete cereal meal.

The product's protein-to-calorie ratio, a metric dietitians use to describe a product's protein content, indicates a “very low amount of protein overall,” said Jonathan Bonnet, a Stanford professor and chief medical officer at the Ardmore Institute of Health, adding that a glass of skim milk has more protein than the 2/3-cup serving. Bonnet said more patients are asking him lately for guidance on their protein intake.

Still, other companies are expanding their offerings to meet demand. Researcher Circana reported in August that around 48% of US adults are looking to add protein in their diets, up 7 points from last year.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi recently told Reuters it is launching a new line of private-label protein pancakes in October, the latest in a string of high-protein items released this year that have included sparkling water, crackers and wagyu beef jerky.

Walmart will start selling a new, protein-infused instant coffee product from J.M. Smucker's Folgers from November until January exclusively, Walmart told Reuters last month.

Some consumers and dietitians say the protein trend has led people to eat more protein than they need.

NielsenIQ's report said a third of more than 1,000 surveyed respondents believe the food industry is overhyping protein — and another third believe some products have too much protein.

Dana Hunnes, a professor and clinical dietitian at UCLA, says the average person doesn't need as much protein as industry marketing has promoted.

And some protein-marketed products have too many processed ingredients to qualify as healthy, Hunnes said. “I’ve seen the equivalent of a candy bar” advertising protein, she said. “Just because it has protein doesn’t mean it’s something you should eat."

Reuters

Weight-loss drugsprotein boomconsumer scrutiny

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Guildhall in central London, during London Climate Action Week, Britain, June 23, 2026. Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS
Prince William, wannabe DJ and film-lover, appears on UK chat show
WORLD
31 mins ago
A visitor walks past the painting "Iris, 1924-1925" by French painter Claude Monet (1840-1926) during the presentation of 28 art works from the Schlumberger Collection ahead of the auction at Sotheby's auction house in Paris, France, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Claude Monet's 'Iris' becomes most expensive artwork sold at auction in France, Sotheby's says
WORLD
2 hours ago
The words "PHP Code" in text and PHP code are displayed on a screen in this illustration taken on October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Japan to simulate cyberattacks as PHP flaws roil global internet
WORLD
2 hours ago
A rock painting depicting a pig at a cave in Maros-Pangkep, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, October 12, 2026. National Research and Innovation Agency/Handout via Reuters
The world's oldest cave paintings in Indonesia under threat of wildfires
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP Philippine Senator Ronald Dela Rosa talks to the media during a doorstop interview at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila on May 12, 2026.
Philippines puts bounty on Duterte's fugitive drug-war enforcer
WORLD
3 hours ago
Billboards featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party (left) and former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party (right), at the entrance to Kiryat Malachi, Israel, October 20, 2026. The writing on Netanyahu's billboard reads "right or Palestine". The writing on Eisenkot's billboard reads "for the IDF! This time, Eisenkot". REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
Eisenkot offers hawkish alternative to Netanyahu for Israeli PM
WORLD
4 hours ago
US President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Anchorage, Alaska, US, August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Tanker carrying 40,000 T of Russian diesel heads to New York after Putin-Trump deal, data shows
WORLD
5 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US, South Korean officials see little chance of Trump-Kim meeting this year
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP This photo taken on August 27, 2026 shows Tekisasu, an active yakuza gangster allied to a major clan, having his hair cut at a barbershop in Tokyo.
Dressed to kill: Haircuts cap menacing look of Japan's yakuza
WORLD
6 hours ago
The word "Cyberattack" and PHP code are displayed on a screen in this illustration taken on October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
North Korean internet was hit by DDoS cyberattack, network monitoring firm says
WORLD
7 hours ago
(File photo)
Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri 
NEWS
22-10-2026 15:33 HKT
(File photo)
Abby Choi's legs and pelvis found in refrigerator with flesh attached, court hears
NEWS
22-10-2026 18:56 HKT
Domestic helper suspected after $420,000 worth of gold jewelry goes missing
NEWS
22-10-2026 18:55 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.