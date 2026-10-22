logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Meta sued in Australian class action over alleged social media harm to children

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Meta logo and a keyboard in this illustration taken October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Meta logo and a keyboard in this illustration taken October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

A class-action lawsuit has been filed in an Australian court against Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram that alleges the social media platforms exposed children to harmful content and kept them addicted through algorithms.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The lawsuit, filed in the Federal Court, Australia's second-highest, by law firm MinterEllison this month could be the first in Australia to blame social media for harming its users, particularly children and teenagers.

  • The class-action suit has been filed on behalf of eight plaintiffs, who allege they were harmed by Meta while they were under the age of 18, and are seeking compensation.

  • "We are aware of this claim and we will defend ourselves vigorously," a Meta spokesperson said by email.

  • In a suppression order on Monday, the court prohibited the reporting of any information which could reveal the identity of the applicants, and the statement of claim.

  • The lawsuit comes amid rising tensions between Australia and Big Tech after a world-first ban on social media for children under 16, and newly proposed rules that could let users switch off algorithm-driven content on their feeds.

  • Meta in August agreed to pay $18 billion to settle with nearly all US states to resolve claims it designed social media to addict children.

Reuters

MetaAustraliaclass actionsocial mediaharmchildren

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
Meta puts Muse agent at heart of AI strategy, plans new stock to power investments
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
Meta ordered to pay $25 billion to New Mexico after jury finds company misled consumers about data privacy
WORLD
10 hours ago
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP Brazilian politician Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Jair Bolsonaro, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 20, 2025.
Lula campaign seeks to disqualify Bolsonaro over Meta 'interference'
WORLD
21-10-2026 12:17 HKT
A Meta logo is pictured during the International AI Summit in Dublin, on October 14, 2026. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)
Meta releases open-weight Muse Spark model for coding, agentic tasks
INNOVATION
16-10-2026 10:30 HKT
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Australia says won't let big tech have 'unfettered' access to kids
WORLD
15-10-2026 13:40 HKT
The Australian naval frigate HMAS Ballarat is pictured in this handout photograph taken on March 10, 2007. REUTERS/Australian Department of Defence/Handout
Video recording device found on Australian navy ship
WORLD
15-10-2026 11:24 HKT
A Meta logo is pictured during the International AI Summit in Dublin, on October 14, 2026. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)
Lula's party to complain about Meta 'interference' in Brazil elections before regional body
WORLD
15-10-2026 09:49 HKT
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Meta releases Muse Wonder AI models to challenge Anthropic and OpenAI
INNOVATION
13-10-2026 10:00 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Meta bans TikTok ads on its platforms in US
FINANCE
09-10-2026 11:12 HKT
A screenshot of the Manus app.
Manus raises more than US$500 million after Meta exit
INNOVATION
08-10-2026 15:28 HKT
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
21 hours ago
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
21-10-2026 11:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.