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Teacher at Holm Glad Primary School accused of improper classroom conduct, school launches investigation

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A teacher at Holm Glad Primary School in Sau Mau Ping has been accused of losing control in the classroom and behaving improperly, prompting the school to launch a serious investigation, the school said in a letter to parents.

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The school said it had received reports from parents and students that a student "suspected of being improperly treated by a teacher." The school has activated a crisis management team to follow up and initiated an investigation according to established procedures.

Online rumours suggest the teacher lost emotional control, allegedly slamming tables and throwing chairs, leaving students frightened. The school said it would ensure normal teaching is not affected while closely monitoring students' emotional and learning needs.

The school stressed that if any teacher is found to have behaved improperly, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with Education Bureau guidelines and relevant procedures.

The Education Bureau confirmed it has been notified by the school, stating it places great importance on teachers' professional conduct and will take appropriate action based on the nature and severity of any confirmed violations. The bureau will maintain close contact with the school and provide appropriate advice and support.

Holm Glad Primary School teacher misconduct investigation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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