Video recording device found on Australian navy ship

The Australian defence ministry has launched an investigation into how a video recording device ended up in the cabin of a navy ship.

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The device was discovered aboard the HMAS Leeuwin, docked in the northeastern city of Cairns in the state of Queensland.

Senator Jacqui Lambie -- a prominent advocate for the Australian armed forces -- said she had received a message from a former member of the navy claiming concealed cameras had been found in the women's showers.

"Even more disturbing are claims that footage from these cameras may have been uploaded online before the cameras were discovered," she told the Australian senate on Wednesday.

"How many of our female sailors have unknowingly been recorded in their most private moments? How much footage has been distributed online so far, retained or uploaded without knowledge or consent?"

Australia's defence ministry said late on Wednesday the issue was under investigation.

"Defence takes this incident extremely seriously and does not tolerate unacceptable behaviour in any form," the ministry said.

"The ship remained alongside to enable the investigation and ensure immediate support was provided to members of the ship's crew," they added.

"The welfare of individuals remains Defence's priority, and support is ongoing."

AFP