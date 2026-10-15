logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Video recording device found on Australian navy ship

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The Australian naval frigate HMAS Ballarat is pictured in this handout photograph taken on March 10, 2007. REUTERS/Australian Department of Defence/Handout
The Australian naval frigate HMAS Ballarat is pictured in this handout photograph taken on March 10, 2007. REUTERS/Australian Department of Defence/Handout

The Australian defence ministry has launched an investigation into how a video recording device ended up in the cabin of a navy ship.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The device was discovered aboard the HMAS Leeuwin, docked in the northeastern city of Cairns in the state of Queensland.

Senator Jacqui Lambie -- a prominent advocate for the Australian armed forces -- said she had received a message from a former member of the navy claiming concealed cameras had been found in the women's showers.

"Even more disturbing are claims that footage from these cameras may have been uploaded online before the cameras were discovered," she told the Australian senate on Wednesday.

"How many of our female sailors have unknowingly been recorded in their most private moments? How much footage has been distributed online so far, retained or uploaded without knowledge or consent?"

Australia's defence ministry said late on Wednesday the issue was under investigation.

"Defence takes this incident extremely seriously and does not tolerate unacceptable behaviour in any form," the ministry said.

"The ship remained alongside to enable the investigation and ensure immediate support was provided to members of the ship's crew," they added.

"The welfare of individuals remains Defence's priority, and support is ongoing."

AFP

Video recording deviceAustralianavy ship

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI sorry for Australia hack, wants to rebuild trust
WORLD
06-10-2026 15:42 HKT
FILE PHOTO: An Anthropic logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Anthropic tells Australia it's open to laws requiring reporting of AI agent hacks
WORLD
06-10-2026 13:46 HKT
The Nasdaq logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Australia's Sunrise Energy Metals plans US redomicile, primary Nasdaq listing
FINANCE
02-10-2026 11:27 HKT
Two women walk next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney, Australia February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Australia's central bank lifts rates to 15-year high, cannot rule out more hikes
FINANCE
29-09-2026 15:18 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference during the United Nations General Assembly, revealing that an AI agent developed by OpenAI infiltrated an Australian government website in June, in New York, US, September 23, 2026. AAP/Mick Tsikas via REUTERS
OpenAI apologies for Australian government website hack, pledges to rebuild trust
WORLD
29-09-2026 13:18 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference during the United Nations General Assembly, revealing that an AI agent developed by OpenAI infiltrated an Australian government website in June, in New York, US, September 23, 2026. AAP/Mick Tsikas via REUTERS
Australia steps up response to AI after OpenAI bot breaches health system database
WORLD
25-09-2026 15:01 HKT
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Australia says OpenAI agent hacked government website, checks for more breaches
INNOVATION
24-09-2026 15:58 HKT
Australian Minister for Government Services Katy Gallagher speaks to the media after it was revealed an AI agent developed by OpenAI infiltrated an Australian government website in June, in Sydney, Australia, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
OpenAI data breach latest in long list of hacks in Australia
WORLD
24-09-2026 11:34 HKT
Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Minister for Government Services Katy Gallagher arrive at a press conference after it was revealed an AI agent developed by OpenAI infiltrated an Australian government website in June, in Sydney, Australia, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia says OpenAI agent hacked into government website
WORLD
24-09-2026 09:26 HKT
People use their mobile phones, ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, at dusk in Brisbane, Australia, December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
US warns Australia's social media algorithm reforms risk 'facilitating censorship'
WORLD
23-09-2026 11:41 HKT
(Online photo)
Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior
NEWS
18 hours ago
Family of UK tiger attack victim urges end to video sharing after Trump posts footage
WORLD
6 hours ago
Reforms demanded to fix Hong Kong's severely oversubscribed public gyms
NEWS
14-10-2026 11:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.