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WORLD

Canadian writer Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

WORLD
44 mins ago
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Canadian writer Anne Carson attends the 75th National Book Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 20, 2024 in New York City. (AFP)
Canadian writer Anne Carson attends the 75th National Book Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 20, 2024 in New York City. (AFP)

Canadian poet and writer Anne Carson won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature "for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature," the award-giving body said on Thursday.

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The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).

Canadian poet and essayist Carson's work often blends verse, prose, dialogue and translation in a genre-defying mix.

She is widely known for her translations of classical Greek literature, which heavily influences her work which ranges from opera libretti to literary criticism and verse novels such as "Autobiography of Red" from 1998.

Her style is exemplified in "Norma Jeane Baker of Troy" from 2019, a performance piece which mixes the stories of Helen of Troy in Euripides' play "Helen" and Marilyn Monroe.

Carson takes a place beside luminaries such as Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Alice Munro and Ernest Hemingway as a recipient of the award, which often divides opinion among book lovers.

The Academy has been lambasted for ignoring some of the literary titans of the last 120 years such as Leo Tolstoy, Virginia Woolf and Jorge Luis Borges, criticised for snubbing US authors – though it gave the prize to singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in 2016 – and accused of being too obscure in its choices.

Defenders say the Academy has made popular picks, such as Colombia's Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 1982 and Doris Lessing in 2007, arguing that part of its task is to highlight lesser-known literary traditions and encourage readers to broaden their horizons.

Established in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel, the prizes for achievements in literature, science and peace have been awarded since 1901.

Last year's prize was won by Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, dubbed the "master of the apocalypse" by American critic Susan Sontag.

(Reuters)

Anne CarsonNobelLiterature

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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