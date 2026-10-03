Victoria Beckham presents sheer dresses and oversized suits for spring/summer 2027

Victoria Beckham unveiled slinky dresses, wide-legged trousers and roomy handbags in her spring/summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

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Models wore oversized suits in green and blue tones with broad, padded shoulders, paired with fluid trousers spilling over their heels. Short parkas cinched at the waist were worn over sheer, side-slit dresses hemmed in pom-poms. Giant handbags were held under the arm.

Beckham's fashion and beauty business made an operating profit of £7.3 million ($9.66 million) in 2025, becoming profitable for the first time since it was founded in 2008. Revenue for the brand across fashion, leather goods, make-up and perfume were up 15% to £129.8 million. The brand has a flagship store in London, and opened its first store in New York last month.

In the Conciergerie, a former prison where Marie Antoinette was held, models paraded past candlelit rows of guests including Eva Longoria, David Beckham ​and the couple's children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

The Beckhams' eldest, Brooklyn, was absent. He is also at Paris Fashion Week, having been seen in the front row of the Balenciaga show on Thursday with his wife Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn went public in January with accusations about what he termed his parents' "controlling" behavior, laying bare a family feud for the first time.

Paris Fashion Week runs until Tuesday, with womenswear shows from mega-brands Hermès, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton still to come.

Reuters