logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Fear and anger brew inside Meta amid AI frenzy

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

A frenzied push for artificial intelligence dominance comes with a different kind of cost for Meta, where massive layoffs, employee surveillance and departures have fueled reports of a heated internal climate.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As Meta spends billions annually to build out its AI capabilities, employees at Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are increasingly unhappy with their Mark Zuckerberg-led parent company.

Meta employees have weathered frequent layoffs since early 2025, including this spring when the company cut 10 percent of its workforce -- some 8,000 jobs -- and reshuffled another 7,000 employees.

For those who remain, an internal AI training initiative has drawn accusations of surveillance.

The company also underwent a major reorganization of its AI research division, into which Zuckerberg, Meta's founder and chief executive, has poured billions of dollars.

The malaise stands in stark contrast to Meta's robust finances -- driven by advertising, which makes up nearly 98 percent of its revenue. In the first three months of 2026, Meta's net income rose to more than $26 billion.

However, the bill for its AI investments is also exploding, prompting Zuckerberg, who has near-absolute power over the company, to impose sweeping cuts and increased monitoring of employees in the name of efficiency and savings.

The cuts are funding a massive race for infrastructure: Meta plans to spend up to $145 billion on AI investments this year, nearly twice last year's figure.

- Harvesting data -

 

After thousands of employees were reassigned to Meta's AI division, some, speaking anonymously to US media, have complained of "mind-numbing" tasks designed to train machines, or even automate away their own jobs.

That controversial program, called the Model Capability Initiative, was rolled out in April and suspended on June 22. It captured clicks, keystrokes and browsing activity of US employees to train AI agents -- software capable of independently performing tasks.

Zuckerberg, who has made AI the company's North Star, defended the program during an internal meeting: "AI models learn by watching really smart people do things," he said, according to Wired.

But the tool sparked a revolt. More than 1,600 employees signed a petition calling for it to end, with some likening the company to a "data extraction factory," according to media reports.

The pause came after private conversations and performance data inadvertently became accessible to all staff. The system risked drawing the attention of European regulators, since it captured exchanges between employees on both continents.

In a statement to AFP Tuesday, a Meta spokesperson said the program was designed with privacy safeguards.

"While we have no indication at this time that any data was improperly accessed by Meta employees, we're pausing it while we investigate," the statement said.

One employee summed up the mood with a meme from "The Office," posted on an internal company forum, reading: "0 days since our last nonsense."

- 'Dead end quest' -

 

All of these efforts aim to make up for a persistent lag behind Google, OpenAI and Anthropic, which dominate the race for cutting-edge AI models. Meta's own models, repeatedly delayed, have proved disappointing even internally.

To regain ground, Zuckerberg invested over $14 billion last year into Scale AI, a San Francisco-based startup, and poached its CEO Alexandr Wang -- who was 28 years old at the time -- to run a "superintelligence" lab inside Meta.

The expensive bet has yet to win people over. Several key figures have since walked out, among them Yann LeCun, considered one of the "godfathers" of modern AI, who had led Meta's AI research since 2013.

LeCun suddenly found himself reporting to Wang, more than 35 years his junior. He left Meta at the end of 2025 to launch his own startup.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the Turing Award winner lamented that, although "he learns fast," Wang has "no experience with research" and was on "a dead end" quest.

The stakes for Meta go beyond its social networks now. The company is also doubling down on consumer electronics with smart glasses and is considering a new prediction-market app called Arena, potentially in partnership with Polymarket and Kalshi, according to The New York Times.

Lawsuits also threaten to consume time and resources.

For the first time, a Los Angeles jury in March found Meta liable for the effects of social media addiction, just one day after a separate ruling in New Mexico said Meta had failed to protect minors.

Meta has appealed, but more lawsuits are expected this year.

AFP

FearangerMetaAI frenzy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS
Google limits Meta’s use of its Gemini AI models, FT reports
INNOVATION
28-06-2026 18:03 HKT
A Micron logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Micron overtakes Meta, Tesla in market value amid relentless AI infrastructure demand
FINANCE
25-06-2026 22:03 HKT
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a speech as he presents the new line of smart glasses, during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Meta offers lower cost glasses as wearables competition heats up
WORLD
24-06-2026 09:50 HKT
Cars drive past a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS
Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues
INNOVATION
23-06-2026 10:41 HKT
A Meta logo at the company headquaters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Meta lobbies Congress for protection from child-harm lawsuits
WORLD
19-06-2026 12:03 HKT
The Manus AI agent app is displayed on a mobile phone near the logo of U.S. tech giant Meta, in this illustration picture taken April 28, 2026. REUTERS
Manus original investors plan to buy back AI firm from Meta for US$2 billion, The Information reports
INNOVATION
18-06-2026 22:27 HKT
The Threads app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS
Meta's Threads reaches 500 million monthly users, rolls out new features
FINANCE
16-06-2026 21:39 HKT
Meta engineer earning $300k a year lives ultra-frugal life, aims to retire at 30
WORLD
14-06-2026 14:57 HKT
A smartphone with Facebook's logo is seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration taken October 28, 2021.
Threats to US lawmakers spiked after Meta eased moderation: watchdog
WORLD
10-06-2026 12:57 HKT
People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms company, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Meta 'supreme court' calls for clear rules on account bans
WORLD
04-06-2026 17:27 HKT
(file photo)
Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4
NEWS
19 hours ago
(file photo)
Wasted education: IT Master turns local food delivery guy, security guard
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
VanNess Wu's mystery bride revealed as Japanese singer and UCL graduate Emi Aramaki
ENTERTAINMENT
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.