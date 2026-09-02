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WORLD

Brendan Fraser says WW2 drama 'Pressure' offers timely warning against questioning science

WORLD
3 hours ago
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Brendan Fraser attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 16, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Brendan Fraser attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 16, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Brendan Fraser says Anthony Maras' new World War Two drama "Pressure" serves as a cautionary tale that remains relevant today, more than 80 years after the D-Day invasion.

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Speaking at the film’s European premiere in London on Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actor told Reuters that people "second-guess nature and science at (their) peril" - and yet, "science, physics, they don't care about our feelings on this planet."

Adapted from David Haig's 2014 stage play, "Pressure" tells the true story of meteorologist Captain James Stagg, whose weather forecast prompted Allied commanders to delay the D-Day invasion by 24 hours.

Had the operation gone ahead on June 5, 1944, as originally planned, it is believed severe storms would have derailed the mission. The eventual success of the invasion helped turn the tide of World War Two against Nazi Germany.

"Fleabag" star Andrew Scott said the story shines a light on a largely overlooked figure in wartime history. "It's wonderful to be able to bring this incredible true story to life," he said. "And this man that I play, James Stagg, was a real war hero and his forecast changed the course of history."

The film centres on the immense pressure facing the meteorologist as he challenged military leaders determined to proceed with one of the war’s most significant operations on the date scheduled.

Among the Allied commanders, Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, portrayed by Damian Lewis, proves one of Stagg's most forceful challengers, repeatedly pushing back against calls for a delay. Lewis compared Stagg's struggle to a David and Goliath story, with the meteorologist forced to stand before senior Allied commanders and warn them that launching the invasion too soon could end in disaster.

Fraser, who plays General Dwight D. Eisenhower in the film, said it was the commander's humanity and concern for his troops that drew him to the role.

"In researching him, I grew to admire a great deal about the decisions that he made," he said. "In hindsight, we can look to him as one of those world leaders who cared deeply about what they were doing."

For playwright David Haig, the story carries a contemporary message, because the careful deliberation behind the decisions depicted in "Pressure" stands in contrast to a world where major choices are often made rapidly and impulsively due to social media and other developments.

But for actor Harrison Osterfield, another aspect of the story will resonate strongly with audiences, particularly in Britain: the weather itself.

"We can all know when we think the weather's going to go one way and then it goes the other," he said. "Never mess with Mother Nature and try and keep her on our side."

"Pressure" has begun its global theatrical rollout and will be released in the UK on September 9.

Reuters

Brendan FraserWW2 dramaPressurewarningscience

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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