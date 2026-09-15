logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Asian Games set for liftoff but will have everyone have a bed?

WORLD
57 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
This picture taken on August 26, 2026 shows container-type accommodation facilities for athletes of the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT
This picture taken on August 26, 2026 shows container-type accommodation facilities for athletes of the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT

The Asian Games open in Japan on Saturday with 2028 Olympics places up for grabs, fast-rising talents of world sport in action and thousands of athletes staying on a cruise ship in typhoon season.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

More than 17,000 competitors and officials are expected at the continent's biggest sporting spectacular, which takes place in Nagoya and the wider Aichi prefecture until October 4.

The number of participants -- more than the Olympics -- has been a sore point for stretched-to-the-limit organisers, who initially expected 15,000 and have had to scramble to find accommodation for the rest.

They opted from the start to house athletes in temporary accommodation in a bid to cut costs, ranging from a cruise liner and wooden containers to hotel rooms.

Organisers say that the 20th edition of the Games, which were first held in 1951, will be "the most spectacular for generations".

Between 4,000 and 5,000 athletes and officials will stay on the Italian cruise ship Costa Serena, which usually features 571 cabins, seven swimming pools, eight restaurants and nine bars.

Cruise ships have been used previously as accommodation at international sporting events, but never on this scale.

The unusual accommodation plans have been met with concern by some countries, with India even building their own replica container huts to prepare athletes for their stay.

On Monday, South Korean sports officials branded the facilities as "the worst" accommodation ever at the Games and said the beds were too short.

With just days to go, a Korean Olympic committee official also told AFP that there was "a serious shortage of accommodation".

 

- Rain, go away -

 

Organisers are adamant that everyone will have a bed and confident that the typhoon season that usually visits Japan in September and October will not dampen the party.

Weather has already disrupted preparations, with record rainfall forcing athletes to evacuate their accommodation briefly last week.

Rainwater also seeped into some competition venues, although organisers said there was no serious damage. More rain is forecast this week.

Athletes from 45 countries and territories will compete in more than 40 sports across the two weeks.

Basketball and football are already under way, with several more events set to start before Saturday's glittering opening ceremony.

As always at the Asian Games, Olympics staples such as athletics and swimming will sit side-by-side with regional favourites like sepak takraw and kabaddi.

In a bid to attract younger viewers there will be eSports, breakdancing and BMX cycling.

Padel, the fast-growing racquet sport, and MMA will make their Asian Games debuts.

The Games will function as qualifiers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in seven sports including surfing, tennis, archery and squash.

Among those competing will be Philippine tennis sensation Alexandra Eala and a pair of prodigies in 15-year-old Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and 13-year-old Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi.

"I love playing and competing with the Philippine team," said Eala, who is skipping the China Open to take part.

 

- Gold rush -

 

Taiwan boxer Lin Yu-ting will also be there, two years after she won Paris Olympics gold in the middle of a major gender row that saw her eligibility questioned.

Hosts Japan will look to their Olympic champions for success, with gymnast Shinnosuke Oka and javelin thrower Haruka Kitaguchi named in their team.

North Korea will have more than 100 athletes competing across 14 sports, aiming to "bring joy to Marshal Kim Jong Un".

China will again expect to top the medals table after winning a whopping 201 golds and 383 medals on home soil in Hangzhou at the Covid-delayed Games in 2023.

They will send more than 800 athletes, including 36 Olympic champions.

"We will showcase China's standard and strength on the regional and global stage," said diver Wang Zongyuan.

Sooryavanshi will be part of an India cricket team looking to make a statement before the sport returns to the Olympics in LA after an absence of 128 years.

India could face bitter rivals Pakistan in the final at Nagoya's new purpose-built cricket ground.

Reports of tents serving as dressing rooms and distant washroom facilities have left some of the top teams unimpressed.

AFP

Asian Gamesbeds

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP Members of the North Korean men's football team wave from a bus after arriving at Kansai International Airport for the 2026 Asian Games, in Izumisano, Osaka prefecture on September 11, 2026.
White blazers, pink ties as North Koreans land in Japan for Asian Games
WORLD
11-09-2026 20:16 HKT
Swimming - World Aquatics Championships - Women 400m Medley - World Aquatics Championships Arena, Singapore - August 3, 2025 China's Zidi Yu reacts at the end of heat 2 REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Swimming prodigy Yu Zidi among bumper China team for Asian Games
CHINA
04-09-2026 16:46 HKT
Signages of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on display in Nagoya, central Japan May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China names 815-athlete squad for Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya
CHINA
04-09-2026 13:23 HKT
From left: Alison Yu, Wong Ting-ting and Cheung Yuen aim for glory at the Asian Para Games.
Asian Games 2026 | Grants open full-time path for para-stars to shine
SPORTS UPDATES
04-09-2026 06:02 HKT
Photo by - / YONHAP / AFP This picture taken on August 25, 2026 shows Park So-yeon, who will compete in the survival horror game Identity V at the Asian Games, posing during the launch ceremony of the South Korean national eSports team for the Aichi–Nagoya Asian Games, in Seoul.
'Find your own room': Japan says can't handle added Asian Games numbers
WORLD
28-08-2026 13:37 HKT
Japanese three-time Olympic wrestling gold medallist Saori Yoshida (C) serves as the first torchbearer in the Aichi–Nagoya Asian Games torch relay in Nagoya city on August 22, 2026 (Photo by JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT
Asian Games chiefs hold talks as participant numbers balloon
WORLD
26-08-2026 15:41 HKT
Asian Games - Hangzhou 2022 - Closing Ceremony - Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, Hangzhou, China - October 8, 2023 A representative of North Korea's team walks with their national flag during the closing ceremony REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
North Korea to send around 100 athletes to Asian Games in Japan
WORLD
26-08-2026 13:28 HKT
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP Mayor of Nagoya Ichiro Hirosawa, former Japanese hammer throw athlete Koji Murofushi, President of the Japan Olympic Committee Seiko Hashimoto, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia Tsunekazu Takeda, Governor of Aichi Prefecture Hideaki Omura, Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike and Japanese sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu pose during the torch lighting ceremony for the 2026 Asian Games, outside the National Stadium in Tokyo on August 18, 2026.
All aboard as Asian Games preparations enter 'final stages'
WORLD
18-08-2026 12:15 HKT
Extra spring for squash players at Asian Games with a bonus up to HK$300,000
NEWS
17-08-2026 19:23 HKT
(File Photo from Reuters)
Hong Kong windsurfing squad targets medals at upcoming Nagoya Asian Games
NEWS
03-08-2026 18:22 HKT
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
14 hours ago
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.