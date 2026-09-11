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WORLD

White blazers, pink ties as North Koreans land in Japan for Asian Games

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP Members of the North Korean men's football team wave from a bus after arriving at Kansai International Airport for the 2026 Asian Games, in Izumisano, Osaka prefecture on September 11, 2026.
Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP Members of the North Korean men's football team wave from a bus after arriving at Kansai International Airport for the 2026 Asian Games, in Izumisano, Osaka prefecture on September 11, 2026.

North Korean athletes wearing white blazers and pink ties received a warm welcome as they began arriving on Friday in Japan for the Asian Games, where they will be cheered on by pro-Pyongyang supporters.

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More than 100 North Koreans are set to compete in 14 sports at the Games, which take place in Nagoya-Aichi and officially open on September 19.

Nuclear-armed North Korea suspended participation in international sporting competitions during the pandemic but returned at the Asian Games in China in 2023 and also took part in the Paris Olympics.

The smartly dressed men's football team landed in Osaka on a flight from Beijing at around lunch time.

North Korea's flag was prominent on the breast of their immaculate blazers and they also wore blue trousers and light blue shirts.

They were welcomed by a large group of supporters who sang songs and waved the country's flag.

The team were presented with bouquets of flowers before they boarded a bus and waved from the windows, high-fiving well-wishers.

North Korea's women's football team, who have enjoyed stunning international success at youth level, were set to arrive in the evening.

While the Asian Games don't officially open until next weekend, some events including football get under way before then.

The North Korean men open their football campaign against China on September 16.

Their women's team face Bangladesh on Monday and have been drawn in a group that also includes South Korea, who they will play on September 21.

Japan does not allow North Koreans to enter the country as a sanction for its nuclear and missile development programmes, but exceptions can be made for visiting athletes.

The two countries have no diplomatic relations.

A pro-North Korean group in Tokyo has called for people living in Japan to come out and support the athletes.

A video published by Choson Sinbo, a pro-North Korean publication based in Japan, showed students from Korea University explaining how to cheer for teams at the Games.

The smiling students demonstrate chants and songs and urge people to attend events wearing the red of North Korea.

AFP

White blazerspink tiesNorth KoreansJapanAsian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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