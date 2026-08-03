Hong Kong windsurfing squad targets medals at upcoming Nagoya Asian Games

The Hong Kong windsurfing team is sending four athletes to compete in the Nagoya Asian Games, which will kick off on September 19.

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Experienced sailors Alex Cheng Ching-yin and Mui Ma Kwan-ching will lead debutants Wong Tsz-ho and Cheung Tsz-yuet as the team strives for podium finishes.

Adapting to light wind conditions

Cheng, who took home a bronze medal at the previous Hangzhou Asian Games, recently returned to Hong Kong following a training camp in the United States.

He pointed out that the wind conditions at the Nagoya venue are generally light, which will require the athletes to pump their sails more frequently.

To prepare, he intends to focus heavily on building his physical stamina and explosive strength.

After narrowly missing a medal with a fourth-place finish at last year's National Games, Cheng described the loss as a profound lesson.

He expressed a strong desire to avoid any regrets at the upcoming Asian Games and hopes to achieve an even better result than his previous bronze.

Youth competitor takes gap year to train

This year's Asian Games will introduce an Under-19 windsurfing category for the first time.

To dedicate herself to preparation, debutant Cheung opted to take a year off from high school.

She admitted to initially struggling with the decision due to concerns about eventually returning to her academic routine, but she found the courage to proceed with the backing of her school and family.

Cheung recently finished 11th at the 026 iQFOiL Youth & Junior World Championships in Spain last month.

She noted that the medium-to-light wind conditions in Spain closely mirrored those expected in Nagoya, which allowed her to successfully apply her daily training and significantly boosted her confidence ahead of the Games.

Coaching staff expects strong performances

Head coach Chan King-yin shared his optimism, stating that all four team members have the potential to secure medals.

He noted that since Cheng and Ma both secured top-three finishes at the last Asian Games, they will likely be highly motivated to push their limits once again.

As for the youth athletes competing for the first time, Chan mentioned that they carry no pressure or baggage.

With the coaching team having already conducted a thorough analysis of the competition venue, he expects the younger sailors to deliver excellent performances.