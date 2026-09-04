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CHINA

China names 815-athlete squad for Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya

CHINA
2 hours ago
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Signages of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on display in Nagoya, central Japan May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Signages of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on display in Nagoya, central Japan May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato

China named an 815-athlete squad for this month's Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday as the country aims to top the medal table for a 12th successive edition.

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  • The delegation comprises 1,274 members, including 815 athletes competing across 38 sports and 369 events.

  • China has topped both the gold medal and overall medal tables at every Asian Games since 1982 and delivered a record-breaking performance on home soil in Hangzhou in 2023, winning 201 gold medals and 383 medals overall.

  • The squad includes 36 Olympic champions and has an average age of 24, with more than a quarter of the athletes aged 20 or younger.

  • Team staff includes 69 overseas specialists from 24 countries and regions including, Australia, Spain, France, the Netherlands and Britain.

  • "Since 1982, China has topped both the gold medal and overall medal tables at 11 consecutive Asian Games editions," delegation chief Gao Zhidan said, adding that the team would strive to maintain its dominance in Aichi-Nagoya.

  • The Asian Games run from September 19 to October 4 and will feature athletes from 45 countries and regions.

Reuters

Chinaathlete squadAsian GamesAichi-Nagoya

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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