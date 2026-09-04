Swimming prodigy Yu Zidi among bumper China team for Asian Games

Read More
'Find your own room': Japan says can't handle added Asian Games numbers
28-08-2026 13:37 HKT
Asian Games chiefs hold talks as participant numbers balloon
26-08-2026 15:41 HKT
North Korea to send around 100 athletes to Asian Games in Japan
26-08-2026 13:28 HKT
All aboard as Asian Games preparations enter 'final stages'
18-08-2026 12:15 HKT
Extra spring for squash players at Asian Games with a bonus up to HK$300,000
17-08-2026 19:23 HKT
Hong Kong windsurfing squad targets medals at upcoming Nagoya Asian Games
03-08-2026 18:22 HKT
Virtual taekwondo to feature at 2026 Asian Games
03-06-2026 18:34 HKT
'Emotional' Yu, 12, celebrates historic world swimming medal
01-08-2025 13:46 HKT