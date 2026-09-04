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CHINA

Swimming prodigy Yu Zidi among bumper China team for Asian Games

CHINA
16 mins ago
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Swimming - World Aquatics Championships - Women 400m Medley - World Aquatics Championships Arena, Singapore - August 3, 2025 China's Zidi Yu reacts at the end of heat 2 REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Swimming - World Aquatics Championships - Women 400m Medley - World Aquatics Championships Arena, Singapore - August 3, 2025 China's Zidi Yu reacts at the end of heat 2 REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Yu Zidi, the 13-year-old swimming sensation, will be among a bumper 815 Chinese athletes heading to the Asian Games in Japan this month, state media said Friday.

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China finished their home Asian Games top of the medals table with a record 201 golds three years ago and will expect a similar performance in Aichi-Nagoya starting on September 19.

China's squad boasts 36 Olympic champions and the prodigy Yu, who became the youngest medallist in swimming world championships history last year aged just 12.

China's team comprises 404 women and 411 men who will compete in 38 sports, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Reigning Olympic champions include divers Wang Zongyuan and Chen Yuxi, as well as table tennis gold medallists Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu.

However Zheng Qinwen, the 2024 Paris Games women's singles tennis champion, will not be involved.

Diver Wang told Xinhua the Games "represents the highest-level comprehensive sporting event in Asia and serves as a genuine test of our preparation".

"We will showcase China's standard and strength on the regional and global stage," Wang added.

AFP

Swimming prodigyYu ZidiChina teamAsian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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