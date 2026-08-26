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WORLD

Asian Games chiefs hold talks as participant numbers balloon

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Japanese three-time Olympic wrestling gold medallist Saori Yoshida (C) serves as the first torchbearer in the Aichi–Nagoya Asian Games torch relay in Nagoya city on August 22, 2026 (Photo by JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT
Japanese three-time Olympic wrestling gold medallist Saori Yoshida (C) serves as the first torchbearer in the Aichi–Nagoya Asian Games torch relay in Nagoya city on August 22, 2026 (Photo by JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT

Japanese Asian Games organisers said Wednesday they were holding "regular discussions" with Asian Olympic chiefs after a report claimed they had asked for the ballooning number of participants to be scaled back.

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About 15,000 athletes and officials were initially expected at the Games, which are being held in Nagoya and the wider Aichi area from September 19 to October 4.

But an Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) press release last week put the number at 17,000 -- 11,000 athletes and 6,000 officials -- potentially putting a strain on accommodation.

There is no dedicated athletes' village, organisers instead relying on a cruise ship, wooden containers and hotels.

Japan's Kyodo news agency said the local organising committee has asked the OCA to address the surge in numbers.

The organising committee told AFP that they would "prefer not to comment on the details of our discussions with the OCA".

"We are sharing information with the OCA, the event organiser, regarding the registration status of the various national teams, and are holding regular discussions with them regarding arrangements such as accommodation for the teams," a spokesperson said.

AFP has contacted the OCA for comment.

Organisers have opted for temporary athlete accommodation to cut costs, hiring the Italian cruise ship Costa Serena for the event.

Between 4,000 and 5,000 athletes will stay on the ship, which features 571 cabins, seven swimming pools, eight restaurants and nine bars.

Officials are confident that the plan will not be disrupted by Japan's typhoon season, which is usually in full swing in September-October.

A further 2,000 athletes and officials will stay in wooden shipping container-style huts in Nagoya's Garden Pier area while the rest will stay in hotels.

That includes in Tokyo, where swimming, diving and equestrian events will take place.

AFP

Asian Gameschiefstalksparticipant numbers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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