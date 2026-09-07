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Five dead, five injured after Amazon cargo plane overshoots Miami runway

WORLD
19 mins ago
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Officials investigate a Prime Air cargo plane at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)
Officials investigate a Prime Air cargo plane at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)

At least five people were killed when an Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway after it landed Sunday at Miami International Airport, crashed into vehicles and caught fire, officials said.

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Miami-Dade County fire chief Ray Jadallah told reporters that in addition to five fatalities, three people were transported to trauma centers "in critical condition" and two more were treated at a local hospital.

"The airplane did strike a couple of vehicles," which left "a couple of victims that were actually trapped in the vehicles," Jadallah said.

"A complex extrication with our technical rescue team" was needed, "including a search and rescue of the pilot and co-pilot that were trapped in this aircraft."

Jadallah did not clarify whether the pilot or co-pilot survived, and officials declined to answer questions after brief statements were made.

A Prime Air cargo plane is seen at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)
A Prime Air cargo plane is seen at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)
The tail section of a cargo plane is seen at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)
The tail section of a cargo plane is seen at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)

Video showed thick smoke billowing from the blue and white Boeing 767 after it arrived at 1:58 pm (1758 GMT) from Puerto Rico, as fire trucks raced to the scene.

The plane operating as Prime Air Flight 7598 caught fire as a result of the "crash," fire officials said.

"A total of 60 fire apparatuses arrived, just short, just shy of 200 men and women from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, to begin the actual search and rescue and firefighting," Jadallah said.

"The actual cause of the incident will be determined by the FAA and the NTSB," he added, referring to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

In a statement posted to X Sunday evening, fire officials said they used foam to extinguish a fire in the engine compartment.

"One person was trapped under one of the involved vehicles and had to be extricated by specialized technical rescue personnel. Specialized hazardous materials (HazMat) units safely shut down the aircraft's engine and worked to control a fuel leak," the statement said.

- Investigation launched -

The NTSB said in an X post on Sunday the B-767-300 cargo airplane was flying into Miami from San Juan, Puerto Rico and they have "launched a go team to investigate Sunday's runway excursion accident."

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement the tech giant will cooperate with any investigation into the incident.

"We're heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today's incident at Miami International Airport. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss," Nantel said.

Miami Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz told reporters Sunday that her officers encountered a "really tragic scene," but there was "no apparent threat to public safety."

The airport closed all runways and taxiways because of the incident and posted an update to its website Sunday evening that travelers should check directly with their airline before heading to the airport.

After hours of holding all flights at the international airport Sunday, with numerous delays and canceled flights for commercial airline passengers, the Miami Herald newspaper reported that two of the airport's four runways had reopened Sunday.

In a statement on X, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava thanked first responders for their speedy response, saying "our fire rescue team was there within seconds of the crash, so we're deeply grateful."

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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