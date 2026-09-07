Israel army says will continue to 'remove threats' after strikes on Lebanon

Israel's military said Monday it was committed to the ceasefire but would continue to "remove threats" from Hezbollah, after Lebanese state media reported overnight strikes killed 11 people.

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The military said it had struck Hezbollah "infrastructure sites" across southern Lebanon in response to the launch of two explosive drones towards its troops, as well as "several terrorists" it said were transferring weapons.

"The claim that several uninvolved individuals were harmed as a result of the strikes is being reviewed," it said, adding that the military "will continue to operate to remove threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement".

(AFP)