logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'I heard you missed me': Melania Trump jokes about month out of spotlight

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
US First Lady Melania Trump walks out between the columns of the colonnade as she arrives to host an event with IndyCar and FOX Sports to expand academic opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, on August 20, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
US First Lady Melania Trump walks out between the columns of the colonnade as she arrives to host an event with IndyCar and FOX Sports to expand academic opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, on August 20, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

US First Lady Melania Trump poked fun Thursday at media speculation over her month away from the public eye and scrutiny over one of President Donald Trump's close aides.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Good afternoon. I heard you missed me. Here I am," Melania said with a chuckle as she opened an event in the White House Rose Garden.

She and her 80-year-old husband held hands as they walked from the Oval Office to the podium, and the president sat in the audience as Melania spoke.

The event marked a donation by IndyCar and the Fox Corporation to fund university scholarships, ahead of an IndyCar race through the streets of Washington to mark America's 250th independence anniversary.

But all eyes were on 56-year-old Melania, who had last been seen in public at the FIFA World Cup final on July 19.

The Slovenian-born former model skipped a number of other major events including the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24, despite having attended the first version in April, which was disrupted by a gunman.

An analysis by US broadcaster NBC on Monday said Melania Trump was keeping a much lower public profile in her second term as first lady, carrying out about half as many public events as she did by this point in her first.

Melania's return to the public eye also came amid speculation about Trump's hyper-loyal executive assistant Natalie Harp, 35.

The White House hit back angrily this week after a Democratic Senate hopeful queried why Harp was one of only a few people to secretly swap from Air Force One with the president in Turkey after a security threat.

Harp has been a near-constant presence at Trump's side in his second term, sometimes typing out social media posts for him and printing out information, a role that has seen her dubbed the "human printer."

Harp did not appear to be present at the Rose Garden event.

AFP

missed meMelania Trumpjokesout of spotlight

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner, which was rescheduled from April after it was interrupted when a man tried to force his way through security and fired a shotgun, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump mixes jokes with barbs at press freedom dinner
WORLD
25-07-2026 19:35 HKT
A view of the U.S. Capitol building on a rainy day in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
US House Oversight chair vows hearings with Epstein victims after Melania Trump's speech
WORLD
11-04-2026 14:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Melania Trump denies any Epstein connection, seeks end to “lies”
WORLD
10-04-2026 05:48 HKT
U.S. first lady Melania Trump appears with President Donald Trump at a public event for the first time in almost a month during a hurricane response briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Melania Trump's crypto architects accused of fraud
WORLD
22-10-2025 14:12 HKT
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives to speak about communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the fate of Ukrainian children, in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 10, 2025. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP)
Melania Trump says Putin talks secured return of Ukraine war kids
WORLD
11-10-2025 14:49 HKT
US President Donald Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to attend the opening night of "Les Miserables" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on June 11, 2025. (AFP/File)
Republicans seek to rename opera house after Melania Trump
WORLD
23-07-2025 18:48 HKT
First lady Melania Trump attends an event unveiling a U.S. Postal Service Stamp honoring former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Melania Trump hosts White House event to unveil Barbara Bush postage stamp
WORLD
09-05-2025 13:38 HKT
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP Ivonne A-Baki speaks to the press following a hearing to be considered as a candidate to the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations at UN headquarters in New York on August 20, 2026.
Who are the candidates vying to lead the UN?
WORLD
28 mins ago
A Qantas logo is visible on the tail of an aeroplane at an airport in Sydney, Australia, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Australia investigates fourth close call at Sydney airport in less than a month
WORLD
1 hour ago
The gigantic snake had to be carried by no less than seven keepers as she underwent her annual health check today (Reuters)
Pioneering cancer treatment saves python named Jodie Foster: UK zoo
WORLD
1 hour ago
Woman killed in dog attack at Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel she operated
NEWS
13 hours ago
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
20-08-2026 02:14 HKT
source: online
BLACKPINK’s Jennie tears up after wardrobe mishap at Osaka show
GOSSIP
17-08-2026 21:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.