logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US House Oversight chair vows hearings with Epstein victims after Melania Trump's speech

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A view of the U.S. Capitol building on a rainy day in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
A view of the U.S. Capitol building on a rainy day in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

U.S. Representative James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said on Friday he agreed with first lady Melania Trump's call for congressional hearings with alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, saying "we will have hearings."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Melania Trump, the wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, said on Thursday the public hearings were needed for Epstein's accusers to tell their stories under oath, raising the prospect of further public attention on an issue the president wants to go away.

"I agree with the first lady and appreciate what she said. We will have hearings," Comer told Fox News' America Reports program.

Comer said the House Oversight Committee's attorneys have been in regular contact with Epstein's alleged victims. He said some are willing to come in, while others are not.

"We have always planned on having a hearing with Epstein victims once the depositions have been completed, so we've still got some more high-profile men that are coming in," Comer said.

Epstein has been the center of political discussion in recent months after the U.S. Justice Department released millions of files related to the late financier, who was facing federal charges of sex-trafficking minors when he died in jail in what was ruled a suicide. 

More than 1,200 alleged victims of Epstein were identified in documents that have been steadily released by the U.S. Justice Department since late 2025.

In her rare Thursday remarks, which thrust the Epstein matter back into the spotlight after her husband had sought to put it behind him, the first lady denied that she had any connection with Epstein and said she was not one of his victims.

President Trump told The New York Times on Friday that he knew his wife wanted to talk about the late sex offender at some point and "thought she had a right to talk about it," even if he had not known what exactly she planned to say.

"I said, 'If you want to do that, you can do that," he told the newspaper, adding that he did not recommend she speak out.

Reuters

USHouseOversight chairhearingsEpsteinvictimsMelania Trumpspeech

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The Iranian delegation led by parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is welcomed by Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar, as Pakistan prepares to host the U.S. and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan April 10, 2026. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS
US, Iran set for peace talks but doubts emerge over Lebanon, sanctions
WORLD
4 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media, before boarding Air Force One on his way to Virginia, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., April 10, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump says US will have Strait of Hormuz 'open fairly soon'
WORLD
5 hours ago
Shoppers crowd a supermarket to buy food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
US consumer prices surge in March in line with expectations
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Futures-options traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S., January 6, 2026. REUTERS
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data; Mideast in focus
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey delivers a statement on recent UK operational activity, he said the UK and allies monitored a Russian attack submarine and two spy submarines in the North Atlantic for a month before they retreated, at 9 Downing Street in Westminster, central London, Britain, April 9, 2026. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
UK's Healey says U.S. 'absolutely locked' into NATO
WORLD
19 hours ago
U.S. and European Union flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
EU and US near critical minerals deal to combat Chinese control, Bloomberg News reports
CHINA
22 hours ago
Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP A Pakistani Ranger walks past barbed wire spread over a road near the expected venue of the US-Iran talks in the Red Zone area of Islamabad on April 10, 2026.
Five things to know about the US-Iran talks in Islamabad
WORLD
23 hours ago
Damaged buildings at Kafr Kila following Israeli army activity across the border between Israel and Lebanon, as seen from Metula on the Israeli side of the border, April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
US-Iran ceasefire deal shows strain ahead of talks with oil flows squeezed
WORLD
10-04-2026 13:03 HKT
Photo by CHRIS DELMAS / AFP This illustration photo created in Los Angeles on April 9, 2026 shows a Lego-style AI-generated war-themed video playing on a smartphone screen in front of a photo of US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
Lego-style memes troll Trump after fragile US-Iran truce
WORLD
10-04-2026 12:48 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi waves after a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China, March 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Chinese foreign minister tells North Korean minister Pyongyang is making strides despite US 'oppression'
CHINA
10-04-2026 10:37 HKT
Causeway Bay standoff resolved after nearly two hours, major traffic disruption eases
NEWS
22 hours ago
Japanese quantum physicist quits University of Tokyo for HKUST with triple pay, 10x lab budget
NEWS
10-04-2026 05:41 HKT
Video captures two-minute armed robbery unfolding in Wan Chai bank
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.