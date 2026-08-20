Trump the builder carves his legacy in stone as pressures mount

With Iran diplomacy stalled, financial markets uneasy and his approval rating at another low point, President Donald Trump reverted to familiar territory on Wednesday, leading reporters on a tour of White House construction projects he hopes will cement his legacy.

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The former real estate developer spent about 30 minutes guiding reporters across the South Lawn, touting a new granite helipad, a $400 million ballroom and other renovations he said would modernize the historic complex while preserving it for future generations.

"This building was falling apart. It's falling apart - like buying a building in New York City that's in bad shape and putting it back together. That's what I used to do. I did it better than anybody, I think," he said.

Trump has devoted much of his second term to remaking Washington and the White House itself. With his Reuters/Ipsos approval rating now at 33%, tied for its lowest point ever, he remains committed as ever to leaving a legacy as the president who restored a grand old building he says had been allowed to deteriorate for decades.

Some of the projects, particularly the ballroom, have drawn criticism and legal challenges. But Trump has shown no sign of slowing down. He asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to allow the building to proceed after an appeals court said any further construction would have to be approved by Congress.

With the sounds of construction clanging around him, Trump began his tour on Wednesday on a stretch of the driveway that had been asphalt for decades but now has been replaced by granite.

He then led reporters through a gap in a fence to the site of the new circular helipad, which he said is being donated by Sikorsky, the company that makes the Marine One helicopters that fly presidents. Trump said the helipad was necessary because exhaust from the new helicopters scorched the grass.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was donating new grass for the lawn, Trump said.

"They actually contributed to my campaign," he said.

He pointed toward a nearby flagpole he had erected as part of the broader makeover.

"It's a tapered pole," Trump said. "I'm very good at flagpoles."

Trump used his trademark Sharpie pen to sign a granite eagle that will be embedded in the new helipad. He noted the stone would be placed into the helipad with his signature not visible and joked that maybe his name should be seen.

The helipad is made of 4-inch-thick (10-cm-thick) granite, dug out of a quarry in California. Carved into the granite in large letters is: "The Seal of the United States of America."

"This will be here long after we're gone," he said. "No matter what happens with the world, this is not moving. This will take any kind of shot."

As the tour wrapped up, Trump briefly fielded questions about North Korea and Iran before returning to the subject that had occupied most of his attention: how future visitors would arrive, mingle and dine in a White House reshaped by his presidency.

"This will be much better for state arrivals," he said of the helipad. "And in fact, instead of being on grass, now they'll be using that almost like a table. They can have events on it. They can have people go there for cocktails and then walk to the ballroom after that's finished."

Reuters