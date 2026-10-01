logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

WORLD
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. flag and U.S. H-1B Visa application form are seen in this illustration taken September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
U.S. flag and U.S. H-1B Visa application form are seen in this illustration taken September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A second federal judge on Wednesday blocked an unprecedented $100,000 fee that US President Donald Trump has imposed on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland, California, ruled that US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the State Department failed to follow necessary rule-making processes before implementing Trump's fee.

Gilliam, appointed by then-President Barack Obama, a Democrat, granted a request by a coalition of unions, employers and nonprofits to block the agencies from implementing Trump's fee pending the outcome of a lawsuit they filed in October.

The fee was temporarily blocked in June by a federal judge in Boston, ruling in a separate case brought by 20 states. A Boston-based appeals court in July declined to pause that decision.

The Department of Homeland Security in August moved to adopt a permanent fee of about $103,000 that, when finalized, will likely be challenged in court. But that will involve different legal issues than lawsuits over the fee set by Trump. These suits have focused on the president's power to set such a fee unilaterally.

The $100,000 fee was originally set to expire September 21 but Trump, a Republican, recently extended it for another year.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democracy Forward, a left-leaning legal group that represents the plaintiffs, applauded the ruling in a statement. "Today’s decision ... protects a system that was thrown into chaos overnight," said Steve Bressler, a lawyer with the group.

The US Chamber of Commerce, the country's largest business lobbying group, has filed a third lawsuit challenging the fee. The chamber is appealing a judge's decision rejecting its claims that Trump had no authority to set the fee.

The H-1B program allows US employers to hire foreign workers with training in specialty fields. Technology companies in particular rely heavily on workers who receive H-1B visas.

The program offers 65,000 visas annually, with another 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees, approved for three to six years.

Trump's order sharply raised the cost of obtaining H-1B visas, which had typically come with about $2,000 to $5,000 in fees, depending on various factors.

In imposing the fee, Trump invoked the president's power under federal immigration law to restrict the entry of certain foreign nationals that would be detrimental to US interests. He said businesses had abused the H-1B program and replaced American workers with cheaper foreign labor.

The Trump administration has also ordered enhanced vetting of H-1B applicants and proposed a new visa selection process that would favor higher-skilled and better-paid workers.

Reuters

Second judgeTrump$100000 feeH-1B workervisas

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump is reflected in a teleprompter as he attends an event to unveil the new America.gov website, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
What's in Trump's AI deal and who has reacted?
WORLD
1 hour ago
The Federal Reserve headquarters, where construction continues, is reflected in a mirror in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Watchdog finds no Fed misconduct in renovation; Trump calls for Powell's resignation
WORLD
5 hours ago
US President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump says he discussed release of political prisoners with Xi
CHINA
5 hours ago
US President Donald Trump attends a Hispanic Heritage Month reception in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump unveils $200 billion South Korean investment in US; Seoul hedges on Alaska pipeline
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump, AI CEOs sign voluntary safety pact, back data center expansion
WORLD
8 hours ago
US President Donald Trump is reflected in a teleprompter as he attends an event to unveil the new America.gov website, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
Trump touts AI boss pledge to self-regulate
WORLD
30-09-2026 11:28 HKT
US President Donald Trump makes an announcement on steel in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 28, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
Trump, AI CEOs sign voluntary safety pact, back data center expansion
FINANCE
30-09-2026 11:27 HKT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg chat during a state dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump to host Zuckerberg, Anthropic's Amodei, and other AI titans Tuesday
WORLD
29-09-2026 19:23 HKT
US President Donald Trump arrives at the White House on the South Lawn in Washington, D.C., US, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief, Tehran says ready for talks
WORLD
29-09-2026 15:47 HKT
US President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while welcoming him at the North Portico of the White House for a state dinner in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump and Xi's 'stalemate' summit was a glitzy gift to China
CHINA
29-09-2026 10:03 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
(File photo)
Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors
NEWS
29-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.