logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea estimates North Korea has up to 120 nuclear warheads, far above Trump's figure

WORLD
56 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles take part in a nighttime military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 26, 2022. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo
Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles take part in a nighttime military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 26, 2022. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

South Korea estimates North Korea possesses between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads, its defence minister said on Thursday, citing a range significantly higher than U.S. President Donald Trump's recent assertion that Pyongyang has 57 nuclear weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back told lawmakers that North Korea was generally believed to have around 80 to 120 warheads, although he cautioned it was difficult to determine an exact figure.

"We usually see it as around 80 to 120, but it is considerably limited to state an exact number," Ahn told a parliamentary committee.

Later, Ahn clarified that the figure was derived from estimates by private research organisations, adding that South Korea's military could not officially confirm the numbers.

Asked about Trump's comment a day earlier that Kim possessed 57 "very powerful nuclear weapons", Ahn said, "the numbers appear somewhat different."

Trump made the remark at the White House on Wednesday while discussing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his plans to meet him later this year.

South Korea has traditionally avoided publicly disclosing detailed estimates of North Korea's nuclear stockpile and does not officially recognize Pyongyang as a nuclear weapons state under its long-standing policy supporting denuclearisation.

Ahn reiterated that position when asked whether the government acknowledged North Korea as a nuclear-armed state.

"We cannot officially acknowledge that," he said.

He also declined to comment on whether Trump's reference to 57 warheads amounted to U.S. recognition of North Korea's nuclear status, saying it would not be appropriate for South Korea's defence minister to comment on the U.S. president's remarks.

Ahn said South Korea would continue to rely on the U.S. nuclear umbrella, in line with Seoul's longstanding non-nuclear policy.

"We cannot develop nuclear weapons. Nor should we accept the deployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons," Ahn said.

The comments came as Trump seeks to revive engagement with Kim after ordering a scale-back of joint U.S.-South Korean military drills, which he described as "hostile" to North Korea.

North Korea responded coolly to the move. Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of the North Korean leader, said the reduced exercises remained provocative and aggressive despite their shortened duration.

She dismissed any suggestion that Pyongyang would view the move as a meaningful goodwill gesture and said she was unaware of any recent contacts between Trump and Kim, although she described the personal relationship between the leaders as "excellent."

Trump said at the White House on Wednesday that he expected to meet Kim later this year, potentially reviving diplomacy that stalled after a series of unprecedented summits in 2018 and 2019 collapsed over disagreements on sanctions relief and North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

Reuters

South KoreaNorth Koreanuclear warheadsTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A logo of Semiconductor and memory chip company SK Hynix during the company's debut at the Nasdaq market in New York City, U.S., July 10, 2026. REUTERS
SK Hynix to pay 60pc of employee bonuses in stock under preliminary deal, source says
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP US President Donald Trump and aide Natalie Harp exit Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on August 16, 2026.
Trump's devoted 'human printer' in media glare
WORLD
5 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Trump threatens economic punishment on 'any country' helping Iran
WORLD
7 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Trump says will meet North Korea's Kim later this year
WORLD
10 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the Opening Statement of the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with China, at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2026. ROLEX DELA PENA/Pool via REUTERS /File Photo
China's Wang Yi in South Korea for talks amid Trump push to revive North Korea diplomacy
CHINA
20 hours ago
A child walks past members of the National Guard after U.S. President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard and ordered an increased presence of federal law enforcement to assist in crime prevention, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 23, 2025. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz
Trump put thousands of soldiers on Washington's streets. They seldom stop crime
WORLD
20 hours ago
The logo of SK hynix is seen on the main gate of the company's headquarters in Icheon on July 29, 2026. South Korea's SK hynix said on July 29 second-quarter net profit soared a whopping 1,242 percent year-on-year, driven by the artificial intelligence industry's explosive demand for its advanced memory chips. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
SK Hynix to buy back, cancel US$29 billion worth of treasury shares
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
US securities regulator proposes long-awaited crypto rules
FINANCE
19-08-2026 14:57 HKT
Anti-war protesters attend a rally calling for a halt to the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, in front of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, August 17, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea minister says Trump appears to be pressuring Seoul over Iran, investment
WORLD
19-08-2026 14:51 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 7, 2025. REUTERS
Trump puts three-day pause on new 50pc tariffs on Canadian goods after claiming deal
FINANCE
19-08-2026 11:52 HKT
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
13 hours ago
Citybus swerves to avoid child in Central, hitting and derailing tram
NEWS
13 hours ago
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.