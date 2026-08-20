logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Australia races to shield little penguins from H5N1 bird flu

WORLD
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by HANDOUT / PHILLIP ISLAND NATURE PARKS / AFP This handout photo taken on August 19, 2026 and released on August 20 by Phillip Island Nature Parks shows a Nature Parks ranger injecting a little penguin during the H5N1 vaccination program at Phillip Island Nature Parks in Victoria.
Photo by HANDOUT / PHILLIP ISLAND NATURE PARKS / AFP This handout photo taken on August 19, 2026 and released on August 20 by Phillip Island Nature Parks shows a Nature Parks ranger injecting a little penguin during the H5N1 vaccination program at Phillip Island Nature Parks in Victoria.

Australian wildlife workers have launched an unprecedented effort to vaccinate wild populations of little penguins against the highly contagious H5N1 avian influenza.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hundreds of thousands of tourists a year flock to viewing areas and boardwalks to watch the diminutive sea birds waddle ashore and along the beach in the evenings on the eastern coast's Phillip Island.

The stars of this "penguin parade" are from a wild colony on the island, numbering up to 40,000 seabirds at the height of the breeding season in the southern hemisphere's spring and summer.

It is the world's biggest single colony of little penguins, which have a life span of about six years with habitats in southern Australia -- mostly Tasmania -- and New Zealand.

Also known as fairy penguins, they are the tiniest species of the semi-aquatic sea birds, barely reaching knee height and weighing about the same as a standard bag of sugar.

Now, like the rest of Australia's wild bird population, they face the threat of H5N1, which breached the continental landmass for the first time in June and has since started to spread in local wildlife.

The virus was detected this month in a Phillip Island penguin that had died, the first infection in the colony by a pathogen that has caused severe disease and death in birds worldwide.

- 'Unprecedented' -

In response, wildlife teams started to vaccinate birds in the colony this week, said James Todd, chief biodiversity officer for the state of Victoria in which the island lies.

"This is unprecedented. There has been no vaccination of this scale in a wild population anywhere in the world," Todd said.

The H5N1 vaccination program, which also covers a popular little penguin population at a breakwater in the Melbourne beach suburb of St Kilda, is a challenge, he said.

"Trying to vaccinate wild populations is almost impossible, partly because you need two doses of the vaccine," Todd told AFP.

But wildlife experts are very familiar with the little penguins' burrows at Phillip Island and St Kilda, he said.

The birds, in turn, are accustomed to floodlights for the "penguin parade" tourist attraction, as well as being periodically handled by veterinarian scientists for monitoring of their health.

Vaccination teams aim to inoculate about 5,000 little penguins closest to the visitor areas, the state official said, in a program that is likely to last weeks and months, not days.

- 'State of urgency' -

Ideally, the H5N1 vaccine should be administered in two doses with a gap of three-to-four weeks, Todd said.

"Given that we're in a bit of a state of urgency here, experts have said that it's okay to even think about you know one to two weeks," he said, though a final decision had yet to be taken.

Vaccination teams can pick up the penguins from their burrows and may try to corral some as they come ashore on the beach, using microchips to track those that have been given a shot, Todd said.

"They're wild animals -- they'll squawk and try to, you know, peck you, and do all that sort of stuff -- but as I said, the team down there are very used to handling these animals," he explained.

"If you and I were doing it, we'd probably drop the thing straight away."

AFP

AustraliapenguinsH5N1bird flu

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: Picture taken August 25, 2025. Erin Patterson arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, August 25, 2025. Jason Edwards/AAP/via REUTERS/File Photo
Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson begins appeal against sentence
WORLD
19-08-2026 13:43 HKT
FILE PHOTO: South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
From kangaroos to dim sum, foreign borrowers rush into Asia-Pacific bond markets
FINANCE
17-08-2026 14:27 HKT
A Facebook message is displayed on a mobile phone, as Meta begins blocking new sign-ups for anyone under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Social media firms urge caution on early Australia under-16 ban data
WORLD
14-08-2026 18:32 HKT
A sign stands on the roof of the new Western Sydney International Airport, after Qantas Airways and Jetstar announced they will launch commercial passenger services from the airport after its opening on October 25, in Luddenham, Western Sydney, Australia, June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia probes three near-misses at Sydney Airport
WORLD
14-08-2026 15:09 HKT
An Australian teenager poses while holding a mobile phone, in Sydney, Australia July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper/File Photo
Meta says it has taken down 756,000 Australian teen accounts as ban enforcement looms
WORLD
13-08-2026 16:37 HKT
A food delivery courier rides a bike through the city streets in Sydney, Australia, August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
Australia sets 'world-leading' minimum pay and insurance rules for gig delivery workers
WORLD
12-08-2026 12:01 HKT
File Photo
Sex doll 'mistaken' for murder victim in Australia
WORLD
10-08-2026 13:42 HKT
Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP A photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows Warwick Hill, owner of the Humpalicious farm, hugging one of his camels during feeding time on the outskirts of the South Australian town of Robe.
Camels find unlikely home in outback Australia
WORLD
07-08-2026 15:03 HKT
Tourists walk around the forecourt of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/Files
Australia politician admits texting 'my job is boring' during meeting
WORLD
06-08-2026 16:21 HKT
A man walks past the NextDC S3 data centre in Sydney, Australia, June 22, 2026. REUTERS
Australia's new data centers must be majority renewable powered, says minister
ESG
05-08-2026 17:23 HKT
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
11 hours ago
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Citybus swerves to avoid child in Central, hitting and derailing tram
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.