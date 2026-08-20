logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'Ray of hope': Gaza seed bank rebuilds after wartime destruction

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP Amani Al-Naouq (L), spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza, agricultural engineer Abdel Moneim Ahmed (2L) and Osama Al-Mukhalalati (R) an economic security officer with ICRC walk through a field near the Al Qarara Seed Bank, in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip on August 11, 2026.
Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP Amani Al-Naouq (L), spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza, agricultural engineer Abdel Moneim Ahmed (2L) and Osama Al-Mukhalalati (R) an economic security officer with ICRC walk through a field near the Al Qarara Seed Bank, in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip on August 11, 2026.

From a small makeshift tent in the central Gaza Strip, a dedicated team works to carefully store and document some of the war-shattered territory's most precious commodities: local seeds.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Shelves of unassuming plastic tubs line the walls of the Al Qarara Seed Bank, each holding indigenous seeds seen as a way of reviving Gaza's devastated farming sector and preserving its agricultural heritage.

The seed bank in Deir el-Balah is rebuilding its stocks of Gaza's heirloom seeds that were destroyed during the Israel-Hamas war which erupted in October 2023.

Unlike hybrid varieties often sold commercially, heirloom seeds can be saved and used year after year and are often better adapted to their local environment.

"During the war, they were what helped us survive," said Salem Muhanna, who manages the project which was founded in 2017 with support from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

"Heirloom seeds give continuity. They provide 80 to 90 percent of the same yield repeatedly. That is why we relied on heirloom seeds," he told AFP.

The bank holds seeds for wheat and barley; leafy crops such as Swiss chard, spinach and parsley, as well as some vegetables like courgette and okra.

The war that erupted following Hamas's attack on Israel in October 2023 took an immensely heavy toll.

The fighting "completely destroyed the bank and led to the loss of many seed varieties," explained 27-year-old Hanadi Muhanna, Salem Muhanna's daughter who also manages the project.

"In addition, because we were repeatedly displaced, it was difficult to start over again," she added.

"Eventually we settled in Deir el-Balah and managed, thankfully, to establish a small tent. We created something simple using basic means".

A collection of large hessian sacks, plastic barrels, and smaller mismatched tubs now hold what remain of the stocks, each carefully labelled and protected from pests with plastic sheets.

 

- 'Safety valve' -

 

Like the rest of life in the coastal Palestinian territory, Gaza's agricultural sector was shattered by the conflict.

Despite a US-backed ceasefire since October 2025, bloodshed has continued, with the Israeli military continuing to target Palestinians it says are militants.

Israel says it now controls more than 60 percent of the Gaza Strip, up from about half when the ceasefire took effect, and has refused to start withdrawing until Hamas fully disarms.

Before the war, agriculture including crop production, herding and fishing, accounted for approximately 10 percent of Gaza's economy, according to the United Nations' Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO).

Just three percent of the cropland in Gaza remains accessible and undamaged, the FAO said Tuesday.

Tight Israeli controls on the entry of all goods into the territory has also compounded the woes of Gaza's farmers.

"There is no water, no fertiliser, no agricultural chemicals," Salem Muhanna told AFP. "Nothing is available".

Before the war, Gaza was self-sufficient in fresh vegetables and used to export one-third of its production to external markets, according to Osama Al-Mukhalalati, an economic security officer with the ICRC.

Now, at best, the agricultural output cannot provide more than 10 percent of Gaza's vegetable needs, he added.

The Al Qarara Seed Bank works on a lending system, with trusted farmers receiving seed and then returning it at the end of the season.

"During the war, we considered this project our main safeguard," said Suleiman Abu Shamas, a farmer from Deir el-Balah who was out inspecting a crop of waist-high chilli peppers.

"With agricultural supplies cut off and prevented from entering through the crossings, the only safeguard we had was to build a food basket based on heirloom seeds that already existed within Gaza."

For Al-Mukhalalati, the bank is not only a way of continuing food production on what agricultural land remains, but is a means of preserving Gaza's agricultural heritage for the future.

"We consider this project a ray of hope amid the complete darkness hanging over the agricultural sector," he said.

AFP

Ray of hopeGazaseed bankrebuildwartime destruction

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Israel admits its troops killed 5-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza, opens criminal probe
WORLD
9 hours ago
Displaced Palestinian cancer patient Khuloud Abu Sahmoud, 33, sits with her children at an UNRWA school where she is sheltering, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 8, 2026. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed
'American Doctor' shows brutality of conflict in Gaza
WORLD
19-08-2026 12:20 HKT
Displaced Palestinians gather along on the beach front in Gaza City on August 14, 2026. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)
Kushner to visit Israel to bridge gaps on Gaza plan
WORLD
15-08-2026 14:01 HKT
Jared Kushner listens as U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a press conference following a military briefing at the Civilian Military Coordination Center in southern Israel on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Nathan Howard/Pool via REUTERS
Jared Kushner may visit Israel next week for talks on Gaza, source says
WORLD
14-08-2026 10:17 HKT
Displaced Palestinian cancer patient Khuloud Abu Sahmoud, 33, sits with her children at an UNRWA school where she is sheltering, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 8, 2026. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed
Gaza cancer patients face rising death rate amid Israeli curbs, doctors say
WORLD
13-08-2026 18:47 HKT
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order calling for more research and flexibility on vaccines, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 10, 2026.
Trump insists Netanyahu relationship 'very good' despite Gaza rift
WORLD
11-08-2026 13:33 HKT
Palestinian student Raghad Mhanna recently celebrated passing her high school exams from a displacement camp in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza. (Reuters)
'Dreams disappear' as Gaza students await evacuation to Italy
WORLD
11-08-2026 10:20 HKT
Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP A displaced Palestinian girl, who according to doctors is suffering from chickenpox, stands next to her mother inside the family's tent in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 19, 2026.
'All these rashes': chickenpox surges in Gaza camps
WORLD
21-07-2026 14:06 HKT
Workers carry out restoration work at the historical Al-Basha Palace, damaged during the war, in Gaza City, November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Saving Gaza's past, one artefact at a time
WORLD
16-07-2026 13:58 HKT
Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP A boy looks on during a funeral for a Palestinian who was killed following a reported Israeli attack in the Mawasi area in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 7, 2026.
Trump's Board of Peace planning pilot 'humanitarian zone' in south Gaza: official
WORLD
08-07-2026 17:57 HKT
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
11 hours ago
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Citybus swerves to avoid child in Central, hitting and derailing tram
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.