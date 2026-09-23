logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan, Axios reports

WORLD
35 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Palestinian children walk past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, at Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Palestinian children walk past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, at Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

 US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace will unveil a six-month, $2.45 billion recovery plan for Gaza at a meeting of its members on Wednesday, Axios reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 66-project proposal includes estimated spending for temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery and the deployment of a multinational security force, the report added, citing a copy of the plan.

The White House and US Department of State did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The plan estimates physical damage in Gaza at $35.2 billion and says full recovery and reconstruction will require about $71.4 billion over the next decade, the Axios report added.

It also calls for repairing border crossings, restoring electricity and water infrastructure, deploying 25,000 portable solar power kits and permanently filling tunnels beneath sites needed for priority reconstruction projects.

Trump's administration told Congress in late July it is sending more than $206 million for a proposed Gaza peacekeeping force, the first significant funding for the stalled US plan to rebuild the devastated enclave.

Trump set up a Board of Peace to oversee his ambitious plan to end Israel's war in Gaza.

But since the announcement of an agreement in late July, the effort has stalled, with both Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas refusing to fulfill conditions that would allow the deal to move ahead.

The report said the Board of Peace and the Palestinian government have not secured the entire $2.45 billion but are confident that, once political hurdles are cleared, donor countries will step up.

Reuters

TrumpBoard of PeaceGazarecovery plan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
News outlets will ask judge to end Trump's White House ban at hearing
WORLD
1 hour ago
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/File Photo
Trump plans grand spectacle for potentially tense Xi talks
WORLD
2 hours ago
China's President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi heads to US for talks with Trump: state media
CHINA
4 hours ago
Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House is seen in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2026.
US Justice Dept says Trump can deny journalists White House access
WORLD
5 hours ago
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP Attendees speak with each other during the Republican National Midterm Convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on September 9, 2026.
Republicans seek distance from Trump as US midterms loom
WORLD
5 hours ago
US President Donald Trump addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on September 22, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Trump beats 'America first' drum at UN as allies tread carefully
WORLD
8 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
South Korea say Trump welcomes progress in US strategic investment projects
WORLD
8 hours ago
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as they participate in a bilateral meeting during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit
WORLD
8 hours ago
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump arrives to address the 81st United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Trump renames AI 'super intelligence' as leaders jostle over dangers
WORLD
9 hours ago
Members of a U.S. military honor guard rehearse an arrival ceremony with a Chinese flag and U.S. flag ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit next week with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
China sets guidelines for fentanyl-related crimes prior to Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
9 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
(File Photo)
HKU admits 1,800 non-local students amid shifting geopolitics
NEWS
23 hours ago
Man clashes with hotel staff outside Tsim Sha Tsui hotel over car door
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.