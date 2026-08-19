logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson begins appeal against sentence

WORLD
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: Picture taken August 25, 2025. Erin Patterson arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, August 25, 2025. Jason Edwards/AAP/via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Picture taken August 25, 2025. Erin Patterson arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, August 25, 2025. Jason Edwards/AAP/via REUTERS/File Photo

An Australian court will on Wednesday begin hearing the appeal of a woman convicted of murdering three of her estranged husband's relatives with a meal laced with deadly mushrooms.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Erin Patterson, 51, was convicted last year of murdering the three elderly in-laws by feeding them Beef Wellington laced with toxic death cap mushrooms, in a case that gripped the country.

Patterson was sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 33 years, one of the longest sentences ever given to a woman in Australia.

She maintained her innocence throughout the trial, saying the deaths were accidental.

Patterson is appealing on several grounds, including that various pieces of evidence should not have been introduced to the trial, that she suffered unfair cross examination, and that an error that led to the jury being housed at the same hotel as some members of the media prejudiced the outcome.

Victoria's Court of Appeal in Melbourne will also hear a separate appeal from prosecutors, who say Patterson's sentence is inadequate.

A jury found Patterson lured her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson and Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson to a 2023 lunch at her home in Leongatha, a town of about 6,000 people, some 135 km (84 miles) south-east of Melbourne, and fed them the poisoned meal.

She was also found guilty of the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather's husband, who survived the lunch.

The 11-week trial in the nearby country town of Morwell drew global interest, while the case has inspired several podcasts and books.

Reuters

Australiamushroom murdererErin Pattersonappealsentence

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
From kangaroos to dim sum, foreign borrowers rush into Asia-Pacific bond markets
FINANCE
17-08-2026 14:27 HKT
A Facebook message is displayed on a mobile phone, as Meta begins blocking new sign-ups for anyone under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Social media firms urge caution on early Australia under-16 ban data
WORLD
14-08-2026 18:32 HKT
A sign stands on the roof of the new Western Sydney International Airport, after Qantas Airways and Jetstar announced they will launch commercial passenger services from the airport after its opening on October 25, in Luddenham, Western Sydney, Australia, June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia probes three near-misses at Sydney Airport
WORLD
14-08-2026 15:09 HKT
An Australian teenager poses while holding a mobile phone, in Sydney, Australia July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper/File Photo
Meta says it has taken down 756,000 Australian teen accounts as ban enforcement looms
WORLD
13-08-2026 16:37 HKT
A food delivery courier rides a bike through the city streets in Sydney, Australia, August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
Australia sets 'world-leading' minimum pay and insurance rules for gig delivery workers
WORLD
12-08-2026 12:01 HKT
File Photo
Sex doll 'mistaken' for murder victim in Australia
WORLD
10-08-2026 13:42 HKT
Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP A photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows Warwick Hill, owner of the Humpalicious farm, hugging one of his camels during feeding time on the outskirts of the South Australian town of Robe.
Camels find unlikely home in outback Australia
WORLD
07-08-2026 15:03 HKT
Tourists walk around the forecourt of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/Files
Australia politician admits texting 'my job is boring' during meeting
WORLD
06-08-2026 16:21 HKT
A man walks past the NextDC S3 data centre in Sydney, Australia, June 22, 2026. REUTERS
Australia's new data centers must be majority renewable powered, says minister
ESG
05-08-2026 17:23 HKT
2 Australian schoolboys charged after forcing black swan to vape in 'appalling' animal cruelty case
WORLD
04-08-2026 04:45 HKT
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 22:38 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
(File photo)
Senior police loses appeal over $26m mortgage loan fraud
NEWS
17-08-2026 19:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.