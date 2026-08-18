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WORLD

UK will support Ukraine "100%" despite Russian warning, PM Burnham says

WORLD
32 mins ago
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Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham visits Wolverhampton Bus Station, as part of his summer tour, in the West Midlands, Britain, August 18, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Poo
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham visits Wolverhampton Bus Station, as part of his summer tour, in the West Midlands, Britain, August 18, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Poo

Britain will support Ukraine "100%" against Russia and remain at its side "in ​its hour of need", Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on ‌Tuesday after Moscow warned London of "consequences" for supplying drones to Kyiv.

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Russia accused Britain of deepening its involvement in the war following a report by the Times newspaper on Saturday ​that British-made drones had been used for long-range strikes against Russia ​for the first time.

"London's actions will inevitably carry consequences for ⁠which it will have to answer," the embassy said in a statement ​posted on its Telegram channel earlier on Tuesday.

"The deeper its involvement in the ​conflict and the greater its support for Kiev's (Kyiv's) terrorist machinery, the higher the price it will pay."

Burnham said this was the "UK doing what it has long said it would do, ​which is to support Ukraine 100% against this illegal war" led by ​Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are not fair-weather friends. We will be there in Ukraine's hour ‌of ⁠need, and that won't change."

Ukraine has been using deep-strike drones to hit oil refineries and logistics facilities.

Britain's Ministry of Defence did not confirm whether British drones had been used.

In June, Britain said it would provide 150,000 drones to Ukraine ​by the end of ​2026 as part ⁠of a £752 million ($996 million) funding package.

Asked about the Russian embassy comments, a defence ministry spokesperson said before Burnham's comments: "Britain ​stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and we are committed ​to providing ⁠the equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself against Putin's illegal invasion."

Since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has repeatedly warned Britain ⁠and other ​Western allies that their support for Kyiv, ​including the supply of equipment, could provoke retaliatory measures and increase the risk of a broader ​confrontation.

(Reuters)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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