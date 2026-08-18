logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

World's largest all-electric aircraft completes successful maiden test flight in New York

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo from Heart Aerospace
Photo from Heart Aerospace
Photo from Heart Aerospace
Photo from Heart Aerospace
Photo from Heart Aerospace
Photo from Heart Aerospace
Photo from Heart Aerospace
Photo from Heart Aerospace

Swedish aviation startup Heart Aerospace has successfully completed the first test flight of its Heart X1, officially setting a new record for the largest battery-powered, all-electric aircraft ever flown. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The piloted flight took place last Wednesday at the company's testing base at Plattsburgh International Airport in New York state. The massive aircraft, which features a wingspan of 106 feet, a length of 76 feet, and a weight exceeding 25,000 pounds, remained airborne for 27 minutes and reached an altitude of 1,100 feet. 

Generating over one megawatt of power from its fully electric propulsion system, the historic flight was remarkably energy-efficient, consuming only about five US dollars in electricity.

Paving the way for cheaper commercial air travel

The recent test was conducted under the Federal Aviation Administration's experimental special airworthiness guidelines.

The aircraft successfully executed a series of maneuvers, including ground taxiing, takeoff, climbing, and landing, with the primary goal of proving the viability of all-electric flight on a commercial airline scale. 

Heart Aerospace founder and chief executive officer Anders Forslund noted that this milestone clearly demonstrates that electric aviation can be scaled up for commercial operations.

He explained that electric passenger planes have the potential to completely transform the economic structure of the airline industry. 

This transformation could ultimately lead to lower ticket prices for passengers, aligning with the company's core vision of making air travel more accessible and affordable for the general public.

Commercial hybrid model expected to launch in 2031

The Heart X1 serves as a full-scale technological demonstrator for the startup's upcoming production model, the ES-30. 

Testing the X1 allows the development team to verify crucial aerodynamics, performance metrics, and other foundational technologies. 

The ES-30 is designed as a 30-seat regional hybrid-electric airliner featuring a traditional fixed-wing layout. 

It is currently undergoing the Federal Aviation Administration's certification process and has already secured tentative orders from major carriers such as United Airlines, Air Canada, and JSX. 

Slated to officially enter service in 2031, the ES-30 is projected to slash aircraft operating costs by more than 40 percent compared to conventional regional planes. 

The company anticipates these savings will stem from reduced energy expenses, lower maintenance requirements due to a much simpler electric propulsion system, and enhanced operational stability provided by its highly integrated electronic and software architecture.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Actor Isabel Feldman has some make-up applied during the filming of a CandyJar microdrama at a high school in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Microdramas boom in a shrinking Hollywood as studios chase a TikTok audience
WORLD
55 mins ago
The collision about 11.8 billion years ago, when a dwarf galaxy known as LKH collided with the Milky Way and merged with it, appears in an artist's concept released on August 17, 2026. NASA, ESA, Joseph Olmsted (STScI)/Handout via REUTERS
The Milky Way devoured a smaller galaxy about 11.8 billion years ago
WORLD
1 hour ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Sakhalin region Minister of Education Anastasia Kikteva, tours a museum of a local school during his visit on the Southern Kuril Island of Iturup, in far eastern Sakhalin Region, Russia, August 13, 2026. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS
Russia protests to Japanese ambassador over Takaichi's 'anti-Russian' remarks
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump cross south of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, after Trump briefly stepped over to the northern side, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019.
More Trump-Kim 'love'? What we know about North Korea
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP Laota Seanlee (C), a controversial guerilla fighter long accused of playing a key role in the Golden Triangle drugs trade, is escorted into a Criminal Court in Bangkok on December 13, 2017.
Backlash after Thailand frees 85-year-old drug trafficker
WORLD
2 hours ago
A drone view shows a harvester working in a soybean plantation in San Andres de Giles, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 12, 2025. REUTERS/Martin Cossarini/File Photo
Why a super El Niño leaves tropical commodities acutely exposed
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by DAVID SALAZAR / AFP FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures during his visit to the new Concentration Hotel of the Colombian Football Federation in Barranquilla, Colombia, on February 24, 2026.
Rift deepens as Asia football chief hits back at Qatar in Infantino saga
WORLD
3 hours ago
Birds fly over pump jacks at the Airankol oil field operated by Caspiy Neft in the Atyrau region, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2026. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Oil prices at near three-week high as US-Iran peace hopes fade
WORLD
4 hours ago
U.S. Army soldiers move jerrycans at a U.S. army base near the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas, in Dongducheon, South Korea, August 18, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
How has the US-South Korea relationship evolved under Trump?
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by - / YONHAP / AFP Military vehicles covered with tarps are parked at a US Army base in Dongducheon on August 18, 2026.
Asian allies stress 'critical cooperation' as Trump slashes Korea drills
WORLD
4 hours ago
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
source: online
Two small dogs mauled to death by large dog in Yuen Long
NEWS
23 hours ago
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.