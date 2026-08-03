Over 140 minors among 375 held for France wildfires

A total of 375 individuals suspected of igniting forest fires have been detained by the French police, according to official reports.

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Among those, 142 are minors, reported by Le Figaro and citing the French Interior Ministry.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu stated that authorities largely have the forest fire situation under control.

Wildfires across Europe, especially in France and Spain, have reached record levels this year. The European Commission reported that 13 planes, 4 helicopters, and hundreds of firefighters from across the European Union have been deployed as part of the EU civil protection mechanism to help battle the blazes.