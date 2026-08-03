Over 140 minors among 375 held for France wildfires

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3 Greek firefighters killed as wildfires strike further east in Europe
30-07-2026 06:14 HKT
France and Spain fight to contain wildfires as temperatures soar again
29-07-2026 18:08 HKT
Firefighters on offensive in France, Spain as new heatwave arrives
28-07-2026 21:05 HKT
Airbus A350 jet flies 24 hours nonstop from Australia to France
28-07-2026 20:06 HKT
166,000 evacuated as wildfires spin out of control in France, Spain
25-07-2026 12:41 HKT
Polymarket intends to challenge France's decision to block its website
22-07-2026 21:33 HKT
Deschamps keeps his cool as France survive Paraguay's provocation
05-07-2026 12:55 HKT
French shoppers fight over fans as heatwave sparks supermarket chaos
03-07-2026 04:08 HKT