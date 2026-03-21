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CHINA

Taiwan's Lin to compete in first international event since Paris gender row

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Paris 2024 Olympics - Boxing - Women's 57kg - Victory Ceremony - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 10, 2024. Gold medallist Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan kisses her medal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Paris 2024 Olympics - Boxing - Women's 57kg - Victory Ceremony - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 10, 2024. Gold medallist Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan kisses her medal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
TaiwanLincompetefirst international eventParisgender row

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