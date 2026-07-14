logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Malaysia says it is investigating tech commune run by ex-Coinbase executive

WORLD
49 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A view of Kuala Lumpur's skyline, in Malaysia July 31, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo
A view of Kuala Lumpur's skyline, in Malaysia July 31, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo

Malaysia's Home Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday it was investigating a co-living community for "digital nomads" founded by former Coinbase chief technology officer and U.S. investor Balaji Srinivasan, following claims it included Israelis in violation of immigration laws.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Malaysia is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Immigration Department says that Israeli passport holders are barred from entering Malaysia. However, the country does not have laws preventing people with dual citizenship from travelling on non-Israeli passports.

The Network School, founded by Srinivasan in 2024, is described on its website as a "frontier community of techno-optimists" aimed at "turning internet communities into physical startup societies".

Srinivasan has said the community was based on a man-made island "near Singapore", and social media posts and press reports indicate that it is located in Forest City, a sprawling $100-billion developmenton reclaimed land in Malaysia's Johor state.

The Network School did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi on Tuesday had called on authorities to probe allegations by social media users that the Network School hosted Israeli nationals who had entered the country on second passports from other nations.

Johor state agencies would also re-examine the commune's compliance with local regulations including licenses, building use, and business activities, Onn Hafiz said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The Home Affairs Ministry said in a statement the immigration department, police and related agencies were investigating the claims raised by Onn Hafiz.

The investigation would seek among others to determine the identities and nationalities of individuals involved, the validity of the travel documents used, their purpose of entry into Malaysia, the ministry said.

"If the investigation finds any violation of the law, misuse of immigration passes, provision of false information or any other offense that affects national security and interests, strict action will be taken without any compromise," it said.

Reuters

Malaysiatech communeCoinbaseexecutive

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
facebook@Info Warga Machang
5 Chinese tourists injured after car plunges into ditch in Malaysia
WORLD
03-07-2026 03:52 HKT
U.S. dollar banknote, Visa and Mastercard cards in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS
Consortium including Visa, Mastercard jointly launch new global stablecoin
FINANCE
01-07-2026 15:10 HKT
Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip is displayed at the company's GTC conference in San Jose, California, U.S., March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Max A. Cherney/ File Photo
Malaysia customs seizes AI chips worth $13 mln at Kuala Lumpur airport
WORLD
26-06-2026 19:16 HKT
angladesh’s newly sworn in Prime Minister Tarique Rahman claps during an oath taking ceremony at the South Plaza of the parliament building, following BNP's landslide victory in the national polls, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Bangladesh PM to visit Malaysia, China on first foreign tour
CHINA
20-06-2026 17:41 HKT
A worker cuts down an oil palm bunch during the harvesting process from an old oil palm tree at a plantation in Pontian, Malaysia May 14, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo
Scientists discover 'hyperparasite' in Malaysia Borneo jungle
WORLD
19-06-2026 19:39 HKT
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks as he attends the ASEAN – New Zealand Commemorative Summit during the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 28, 2025. LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/Pool via REUTERS
Why Malaysia's Anwar is considering a snap election
WORLD
29-05-2026 18:58 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration
Malaysia to introduce new rules to protect youth on online platforms
WORLD
22-05-2026 18:11 HKT
Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a TikTok logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Malaysia issues statutory demand to TikTok over alleged failure to moderate 'offensive' content on royals
WORLD
21-05-2026 18:33 HKT
Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP This picture taken on April 9, 2026 shows dusky langurs called "Julie" (top) and "Bulat" (bottom), named by the Langur Project Penang (LPP), crossing overhead utility wires in the back alley of a residential area in the Tanjung Bungah area of George Town on Malaysia's Penang Island.
Sky bridges, citizen science protect endangered Malaysia monkeys
WORLD
20-05-2026 12:08 HKT
Malaysia's Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin delivers his remarks during the opening session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Malaysia seeks more than $250 million from Norway over axed defence deal
WORLD
19-05-2026 15:40 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.