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WORLD

Jordan crowd crush kills one at World Cup watch party

WORLD
31 mins ago
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A crowd surge among Jordanians gathered near Amman's Roman theatre to watch a World Cup match broadcast killed one fan and injured eight more on Tuesday, authorities said.

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During Jordan's 2-1 defeat to Algeria at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, thousands of supporters had gathered at the historic arena in the capital to watch on giant screens.

The open-air site can host around 6,000 people but, according to a ministerial source, 15,000 turned up.

"Nine people were taken to hospital at dawn on Tuesday after being injured in a crowd movement in Hashemite Square," a spokesman for Jordan's public safety directorate said, referring to a public space near the theatre.

"One of the injured died shortly after being admitted," he said. The others undergoing treatment have various injuries and their conditions are described as being from stable to moderate.

A medical source told AFP the deceased was a Jordanian in his twenties.

On the pitch, Algeria came from behind against Jordan after trailing in the first half, eventually winning 2–1 on the second day of group matches.

Jordan had already lost their first match last Wednesday against Austria, while Argentina, the reigning world champions, top their group after two games.

(AFP)

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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