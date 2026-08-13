JD.com's second-quarter 2026 profit rose 15.4pc to 7.13 bln yuan, but H1 profit slips

JD.com (9618)’s second-quarter 2026 net profit rose 15.4 percent year on year to 7.13 billion yuan (HK$8.3 billion), mainly driven by the core JD Retail business, which hit a record-high operating margin during peak promotions, as well as continued narrowing of losses at JD Food Delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

But net profit in the first half of 2026 fell 28.3 percent to 12.23 billion yuan.

The e-commerce giant reported a 2.9 percent decline in total revenue to 346.4 billion yuan in the second quarter, but higher than analysts' average estimate of 344.6 billion yuan, according to data compiled by LSEG. Revenue was mainly helped by a longer sales period for the annual 618 shopping festival, one of China's largest online retail events.

Its revenue in the first half of 2026 inched up 0.66 percent to 662 billion yuan.

The company repurchased approximately 69.9 million Class A ordinary shares for US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion) in total for the first half of the year, which amounted to approximately 2.5 percent of its ordinary shares outstanding. As of June 30, its remaining amount under the share repurchase program was US$1 billion.

JD.com's first quarterly revenue decline in more than a decade highlights the challenge of reviving consumer spending amid concerns about job security and weak consumer confidence stemming from China's years-long property sector downturn.

Meanwhile, JD Logistics (2618)’s second-quarter net profit rose 2.5 percent to 2.4 billion yuan. Its net profit in the first half increased 10.5 percent to 3.27 billion yuan.

JD Health (6618)’s net profit in the first half rose 32.6 percent to 3.44 billion yuan, and JD Industrials (7618)’s net profit in the same period grew 37.2 percent to 451 million yuan.

Reuters and staff reporter