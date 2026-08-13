logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong exports rise 28.7pc in H1 2026, imports up 30.4pc

FINANCE
3 hours ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong’s total exports and imports of goods rose 28.7 percent and 30.4 percent year on year, respectively, in the first half of 2026, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prices in the first half of 2026 over the same period in 2025 in total exports and imports of goods rose 7.9 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.

June's total exports of goods increased by 34.3 percent, with total export volume to the United States surging 85.2 percent, followed by a 60.5 percent rise for Taiwan, a 40.5 percent rise for Vietnam, and a 36.9 percent rise for the Chinese mainland. 

During the same comparison period, total export prices to all main destinations increased between 10 and 16 percent, with the highest in the Chinese mainland, followed by the US, India, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, total imports of goods in June rose 27.5 percent, with main suppliers Korea and Vietnam seeing import volume rise 109.2 percent and 74.7 percent, respectively.

Over the same period of comparison, the import prices from all main suppliers also increased, with those of Korea and Taiwan rising 31.3 percent and 20 percent. The prices in Vietnam, the Chinese mainland, and Singapore rose between 10 percent and 15 percent.

Comparing the second quarter of 2026 with the same period in 2025, the total exports and imports of goods increased by 6.6 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

The trade index, which measures movements in price and volume of Hong Kong’s external merchandise trade, increased 0.3 percent in the first half and 0.8 percent in June, compared with the same periods in 2025.

Hong Kongexportimportfirst halfsecond quarter2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Value Partners
Value Partners Asian Income Fund receives green light to join Mutual Recognition of Funds scheme
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A logo of JD.com e-commerce company at its sorting center building in Beijing, China, November 11, 2025. REUTERS
JD.com's second-quarter 2026 profit rose 15.4pc to 7.13 bln yuan, but H1 profit slips
FINANCE
3 hours ago
China chip designer Kiwimoore plans Hong Kong IPO at US$2 billion valuation, sources say
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Chen Zhongyue
China Mobile's 2026 H2 profit fell 6.3pc year on year, interim dividend up 0.3pc
FINANCE
6 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares close lower, Lenovo jumps 20pc to all-time high
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Sunglasses are displayed at the reception of the fast-fashion brand Shein's office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 15, 2025. REUTERS
Shein eyes Hong Kong market debut on August 28, source says
FINANCE
8 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares rise by midday close
FINANCE
11 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong stocks open lower, Tencent falls 3pc
FINANCE
13 hours ago
A Shein logo is seen at the first physical space of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein on its opening day inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS
Shein's slowing growth tests investor appetite ahead of Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
12-08-2026 22:50 HKT
Zhu Rongji remembered for deep ties and support to HK
NEWS
12-08-2026 22:28 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
12-08-2026 01:24 HKT
Tuen Mun beach drowning claims life of husband 5 days after wife
NEWS
22 hours ago
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
NEWS
12-08-2026 15:08 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.