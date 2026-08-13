Hong Kong exports rise 28.7pc in H1 2026, imports up 30.4pc

Hong Kong’s total exports and imports of goods rose 28.7 percent and 30.4 percent year on year, respectively, in the first half of 2026, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed yesterday.

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Prices in the first half of 2026 over the same period in 2025 in total exports and imports of goods rose 7.9 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.

June's total exports of goods increased by 34.3 percent, with total export volume to the United States surging 85.2 percent, followed by a 60.5 percent rise for Taiwan, a 40.5 percent rise for Vietnam, and a 36.9 percent rise for the Chinese mainland.

During the same comparison period, total export prices to all main destinations increased between 10 and 16 percent, with the highest in the Chinese mainland, followed by the US, India, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, total imports of goods in June rose 27.5 percent, with main suppliers Korea and Vietnam seeing import volume rise 109.2 percent and 74.7 percent, respectively.

Over the same period of comparison, the import prices from all main suppliers also increased, with those of Korea and Taiwan rising 31.3 percent and 20 percent. The prices in Vietnam, the Chinese mainland, and Singapore rose between 10 percent and 15 percent.

Comparing the second quarter of 2026 with the same period in 2025, the total exports and imports of goods increased by 6.6 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

The trade index, which measures movements in price and volume of Hong Kong’s external merchandise trade, increased 0.3 percent in the first half and 0.8 percent in June, compared with the same periods in 2025.