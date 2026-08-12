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FINANCE

CKI's Power Assets sees interim profit surging 383pc to HK$14.7 bln on UK asset sales

FINANCE
5 hours ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Power Assets (0006) under CK Infrastructure (1038) recorded HK$14.7 billion in net profit for the six months that ended in June 2026, a 383 percent year on year surge as a result of its UK portfolio divestment.

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The company’s interim dividend remains flat at 78 HK cents per share, its exchange filing showed on Wednesday.

Its net cash position amounted to HK$42.51 billion, compared to a net debt position of HK$788 million as of the end of 2025.

Its revenue dropped 15.34 percent to HK$298 million.

The company’s UK portfolio contributed the most to its profit, delivering HK$13.13 billion, up 661 percent, thanks to the divestment of its investment interests in UK Power Networks and UK Rails, which generated a HK$11.29 billion gain from the disposal of HK$44.84 billion.

Amid high volatility in global energy markets stemming from the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, HK Electric Investments (2638) and its main operating company, HK Electric, delivered stable returns of HK$335 million, up 0.3 percent. Driven by higher generation amid gas supply constraints from geopolitical uncertainties, electricity sales in the mainland from Jinwan Power Plant increased.

Andrew John Hunter, chairman of Power Assets, said renewables and sustainable energy will continue to be a key area for future investment, noting that natural gas remains the primary fuel for HK Electric.

The company’s portfolio in Australia, contributing 13 percent, as well as in Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Thailand, all reported positive results.

Power AssetsCK InfrastructureUK2026interim

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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