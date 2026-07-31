Kingboard Laminates flags 200pc H1 2026 profit surge, parent Kingboard rises 4pc despite investment loss

Kingboard Laminates (1888) and its parent company Kingboard (0148) announced positive profit alerts on Thursday, with Kingboard Laminates expecting its net profit for the first half of 2026 to surge over 200 percent year on year.

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Kingboard Laminates said in its filing that it projects its net profit for the period ended June 30 to be more than HK$2.8 billion, mainly attributed to the tight market for laminate products and its upstream materials, including electronic fiberglass yarn, electronic fiberglass fabric and copper foil, noting their increasing supply shortage. It also mentioned that the increase in net profit is also due to a strong and comprehensive vertical integration business model.

The company added that it has seen a significant increase in the unit price and sales of laminate products, as well as the unit price for upstream materials.

Meanwhile, Kingboard forecasted a more than 4 percent increase to over HK$2.7 billion in its net profit for the six months ended June 30. The company noted in its filing that the increase is primarily due to a significant increase of over 200 percent in the laminates business reporting segment profit, partially offset by the HK$500 million loss recorded in the company’s investment business.