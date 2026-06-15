logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Police mistakenly shoot, kill Australian child in Pakistan

WORLD
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo
File Photo

Police shot and killed an Australian child in eastern Pakistan, authorities said, with Canberra calling on Monday for an investigation into the incident that also wounded two of the girl's family members.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police in Pakistan's most populous eastern province, Punjab, said that officers responding to a robbery exchanged fire with the suspects who were holding the passengers of a family's car at gunpoint on Wednesday.

"In the ensuing chaos, the officer involved mistakenly assessed that the suspects were attempting to flee in the victims' vehicle and discharged his weapon," said the Punjab Police's Crime Control Department in a statement on Sunday.

"This erroneous decision resulted in the tragic death of 10-year-old Hania and injuries to her father and brother," it added.

Punjab police said they had registered a criminal complaint from the victim's father and had arrested the officer involved, who appeared before a court and was remanded in custody.

Australian media reported the family, from the western city of Perth, were visiting relatives in Pakistan when the incident took place.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - - who said the child killed was nine years old -- told journalists that his government "expects there to be transparency and a proper investigation of these circumstances."

"My understanding is that not only has a young girl lost her life but there have been other members of the family injured as well in circumstances which are dire indeed," he said.

Australia's foreign affairs ministry said it was providing assistance to the family of an Australian citizen who been killed and two others injured.

Punjab Police said it was conducting "a thorough, impartial investigation to ensure that justice is served."

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. While our personnel operate in high-risk environments, there is no justification for a departure from our protocols," it added.

(AFP)

PakistanAustraliapoliceshooting

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Buddhist monk walks past the City Hall in downtown Yangon November 5, 2010. REUTERS/stringer
Thai woman due in Myanmar court over death of US diplomat: police
WORLD
11-06-2026 16:24 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Pakistan says all aboard military helicopter killed in crash in Pakistani Kashmir
WORLD
11-06-2026 04:52 HKT
Photo: Reuters
12 killed, 9 injured in Johannesburg shooting, South African police say
WORLD
11-06-2026 04:43 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP A handout photo taken on May 26, 2026 and received on June 5, 2026 from the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water (DCCEEW) shows some of the 100,000 contraband cockroaches found in a raid on a commercial breeder in the town of Bathurst, west of Sydney.
Australia seizes 100,000 cockroaches in bug-breeder bust
WORLD
05-06-2026 13:52 HKT
Gunfire kills teen, wounds three after US graduation ceremony
WORLD
05-06-2026 07:56 HKT
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Meta lashes Australia's bid to make tech giants pay for news
WORLD
04-06-2026 12:47 HKT
A medical team arrives at the site after a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fire in Delhi hotel kills at least 21, police say
WORLD
03-06-2026 18:54 HKT
A general view of Erin Patterson’s house in Leongatha, Australia, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson's appeal against murder conviction set for August
WORLD
29-05-2026 15:41 HKT
The company logo and trading information for 3M is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Australia sues 3M for $1.4 billion over PFAS 'forever chemicals' contamination
WORLD
28-05-2026 12:35 HKT
From left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, India’s Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pose following a Quad ministerial meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS
Australia-India-Japan-US Quad urged to address 'connectivity choke points'
WORLD
26-05-2026 14:51 HKT
source: online
Mexican guild chief removed after racist gesture at World Cup sparks backlash
WORLD
19 hours ago
Meta engineer earning $300k a year lives ultra-frugal life, aims to retire at 30
WORLD
14-06-2026 14:57 HKT
HK astronaut's 'puffy face' on Tiangong space station draws attention
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.