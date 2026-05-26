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CHINA

China, Pakistan aim to revamp economic corridor, Gwadar port

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 25, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 25, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS

China and Pakistan have reached a "new broad consensus" on deepening strategic ties to beef up development of a joint economic corridor and establish the port of Gwadar as a regional connectivity hub, the neighbours said on Tuesday.

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The remarks came in a joint statement as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrapped up a visit to Beijing at a time when Islamabad is seeking investment while navigating tension with Afghanistan and mediating in the Iran war.

"Both sides welcomed third parties to participate in the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the model agreed," they said in the statement, issued after Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

They agreed to promote "high-quality" development of CPEC, a flagship project of China's Belt and Road initiative, develop Pakistan's port of Gwadar, and strengthen road and port links.

These plans encompass the Khunjerab Pass and an upgrade of the Karakoram Highway, the main overland link between China and Pakistan.

Pakistan also promised targeted steps to boost security and cooperation to ensure the safety of Chinese workers and investments in Pakistan, a key concern for Beijing after repeated militant attacks on its nationals and projects.

REGIONAL DIPLOMACY

China said it appreciated Pakistan's efforts in easing the temporary U.S.-Iran ceasefire and hold talks in Islamabad. Both reiterated support for early adoption of a five-point initiative to restore Middle East peace, offering to make positive contributions towards it.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China principle, calling the democratically-governed island of Taiwan, claimed by China, an "inalienable" part of China and saying it opposed any form of Taiwan independence.

Taiwan rejects China's claims, saying only the island's people can decide its future.

Pakistan welcomed China's efforts to boost its dialogue with Afghanistan. Both opposed the use of territory by groups, such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, to imperil regional security or launch attacks.

Reuters

ChinaPakistanrevampeconomic corridor

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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