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WORLD

3 die in British navy helicopter crash

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Three members of Britain's navy died in a helicopter crash in southwest England on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

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The trio were onboard a Merlin Mk4 helicopter during a training exercise just before 4:00 am (0300 GMT) when it came down near Sourton village, in the county of Devon.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the deaths as "utterly tragic".

"My thoughts are with the families, friends and loved ones of the three members of the Royal Navy who sadly lost their lives this morning," he said.

Head of the navy General Gwyn Jones said an investigation had been launched into the cause of the crash.

AFP

Britain's navyhelicopter crash

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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