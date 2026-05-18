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WORLD

Mountain Home Air Force Base investigating aircraft collision in Idaho

WORLD
49 mins ago
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An air show incident on Sunday at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho is being investigated, a spokesperson said.

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Two EA-18G Growler jets crashed two miles from Mountain Home Air Force Base during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show, according to a post on X by Airshow News. Four parachutes were seen deployed at the time of the crash, Airshow News said.

X@Osinttechnical
X@Osinttechnical
X@Osinttechnical
X@Osinttechnical
X@Osinttechnical

"Emergency responders are on the scene and investigation is underway and more details will be released as they become available," a Mountain Home spokesperson told Reuters.

The Mountain Home Police Department issued a notice that the air show was canceled and cautioning not to travel to the area.

The air show's official site lists the E/A-18G "Vikings" Growler Demo Team as one of the scheduled performers.

Reuters

air showMountain Home Air Force Baseaircraft collision

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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