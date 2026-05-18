Mountain Home Air Force Base investigating aircraft collision in Idaho

An air show incident on Sunday at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho is being investigated, a spokesperson said.

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Two EA-18G Growler jets crashed two miles from Mountain Home Air Force Base during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show, according to a post on X by Airshow News. Four parachutes were seen deployed at the time of the crash, Airshow News said.

"Emergency responders are on the scene and investigation is underway and more details will be released as they become available," a Mountain Home spokesperson told Reuters.

The Mountain Home Police Department issued a notice that the air show was canceled and cautioning not to travel to the area.

The air show's official site lists the E/A-18G "Vikings" Growler Demo Team as one of the scheduled performers.

Reuters