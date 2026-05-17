logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Federal funding for Trump's ballroom in jeopardy after Senate ruling

WORLD
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Construction continues on the planned White House ballroom in the area of the former East Wing in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2026. (Reuters)
Construction continues on the planned White House ballroom in the area of the former East Wing in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2026. (Reuters)

A U.S. Senate official on Saturday removed security funding that could be used for President Donald Trump's planned White House ballroom from a massive spending package, Democratic lawmakers said, imperiling Republican efforts to devote taxpayer money to the contentious project.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The decision by the Senate's parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, deals a blow to Trump and his administration, which has sought the money for security purposes related to the ballroom.

Trump has said the construction of the ballroom would be funded by US$400 million in private donations. But Senate Republicans are seeking US$1 billion in taxpayer funding to the Secret Service for security upgrades to the ballroom and other structures being built beneath it.

FRIVOLOUS DIVERSION OR NECESSARY MODERNIZATION?

Democrats have criticized the ballroom as an expensive and frivolous diversion by Trump at a time when Americans face rising costs such as higher fuel prices. Trump, a real estate developer-turned-politician, has written on social media that it will be "the finest Building of its kind anywhere in the World."

MacDonough ruled that the security funding provision falls under chamber rules that require 60 votes to pass most legislation, according to the office of Senator Jeff Merkley, the top Democrat on the Senate Budget Committee.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

The parliamentarian interprets Senate rules, including whether legislative provisions are permitted. Republican senators still could revise the legislation to try to gain the parliamentarian's approval.

"While we expect Republicans to change this bill to appease Trump, Democrats are prepared to challenge any change to this bill," Merkley said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

If Republicans do not succeed, they may be unable to include the ballroom-related funding in a US$72 billion spending package they plan to bring to a vote on the Senate floor, with passage expected on a party-line vote with Democrats opposed. The bulk of the legislation is devoted to immigration enforcement.

Republicans have been invoking complex budget rules to try to secure passage without any Democratic support. Democrats have opposed funding for Trump's signature immigration crackdown absent reforms they have sought since federal immigration agents killed U.S. citizens in separate incidents in Minnesota in January.

Republicans have said federal funding for ballroom security is needed to ensure presidential safety, citing an April incident in which an alleged gunman is accused of storming a black-tie media gala in Washington that Trump attended.

The administration has said the ballroom will modernize infrastructure, bolster security and ease strain on the White House, which often relies on temporary outdoor structures to host large events. Trump has said the ballroom will be completed around September 2028, near the end of his second term in office.

Democrats, hoping to win control of Congress in November's midterm elections, are seizing on Republican support of the ballroom to portray Trump's party as out of touch with the cost-of-living concerns of Americans at a time of rising energy costs driven by the Iran war he and Israel launched in February.

Trump last year ordered the demolition of the White House's East Wing - constructed in 1902 during Theodore Roosevelt's presidency and expanded four decades later during Franklin Roosevelt's presidency - to ‌make way ⁠for his ballroom.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit organization, filed a lawsuit challenging the project, arguing that neither the president nor the National Park Service, which manages the White House grounds, possessed the authority to tear down the historic structure or erect a major new facility without explicit congressional approval.

A U.S. appeals court in April allowed construction to continue after the judge handling the National Trust lawsuit issued an order halting the project.

(Reuters)

TrumpWhite Houseballroom

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. (Reuters)
China signals tariff cuts, advances in farm market access after Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
5 hours ago
Amy Van Duyn stands for a portrait outside the gas station where she works in Wiggens, Colorado, U.S., May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Trump says Iran war is worth the economic pain. These rural voters agree
WORLD
23 hours ago
A pro-Israel counter protestor wears a yarmulke with an image of U.S. President Donald Trump as pro-Palestinian activists take part in a protest on Nakba Day on May 15, 2026 in New York City. Pro-Palestinian activists worldwide marked the 78th anniversary of the Nakba amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. Adam Gray/Getty Images/AFP
Democrats accuse Trump of stock trade corruption
WORLD
16-05-2026 17:02 HKT
An Iranian woman walks next to a mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump says Xi agrees Iran must open strait, China says war shouldn't have started
CHINA
16-05-2026 16:04 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One enroute to the U.S. following his official visit with President Xi Jinping in China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump says ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki killed by US and Nigerian forces
WORLD
16-05-2026 14:58 HKT
People chant during a rally in Tehran, Iran, May 6, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump's geopolitical brinkmanship has hit a wall with Iran
WORLD
16-05-2026 12:56 HKT
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP. US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One after his departure from Beijing Capital Airport on May 15, 2026, on his way back to the United States.
Trump warns against Taiwan independence after China visit
CHINA
16-05-2026 12:07 HKT
A Boeing plane is displayed at the Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Trump says China to buy 200 Boeing jets, order could rise up to 750
WORLD
16-05-2026 11:28 HKT
U.S. and Taiwanese flags are seen in San Francisco, California, January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis
Taiwan presses case for US arms after Trump says he's undecided on new sales
CHINA
16-05-2026 10:50 HKT
An aerial view, taken through the window of an airplane, of the ongoing renovations to the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, as workers add a layer of blue paint ordered by President Trump, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Sch
Trump undertakes sweeping makeover of White House and Washington
WORLD
16-05-2026 10:13 HKT
Viral video shows Trump checking documents during a state banquet with President Xi
WORLD
21 hours ago
Ashburton Guardian
Two Hong Kong tourists killed in tragic highway collision on New Zealand’s South Island
NEWS
22 hours ago
Hong Kong: a familiar, trusted partner for Australian businesses
PEOPLE
11-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.