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WORLD

UAE reports drone strike at nuclear power plant as Iran war deadlock persists

WORLD
56 mins ago
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Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

A drone strike caused a fire at a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates, officials there said on Sunday, as U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran must act "fast" after efforts to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran appeared to have stalled.

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Emirati officials said they were investigating the source of the strike and that the UAE had the full right to respond to such "terrorist attacks." A diplomatic adviser to the UAE president said it represented a dangerous escalation, whether carried out by "the principal perpetrator" or one of its proxies.

The UAE defence ministry said two other drones had been "successfully" dealt with, and that the drones had been launched from the "western border." It did not elaborate.

The drone that got through hit an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said. Radiological safety levels were unaffected and there were no injuries, it said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said emergency diesel generators were providing power to the plant's "unit 3," and called for "maximum military restraint" near any nuclear power plant, adding that it was following the situation closely.

During the war that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, Iran has repeatedly targeted the UAE and other Gulf states that host U.S. military bases, hitting sites that include civilian and energy infrastructure.

Iran stepped up such attacks on the UAE earlier this month after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a naval mission to try to open the Strait of Hormuz, which Trump suspended after 48 hours.

DIPLOMATIC DEADLOCK

More than five weeks after a tenuous ceasefire in the conflict took effect, U.S. and Iranian demands remain far apart despite diplomatic efforts to end the war and reopen the strait, the world's most important shipping route for oil and gas.

Washington has called for Tehran to dismantle its nuclear program and lift its hold on the strait. Iran has demanded compensation for war damage, an end to a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and a halt to fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon, where Israel is battling Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Trump, whose harsh rhetoric has failed to break the stalemate, said in a post on Truth Social: "For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!"

Trump is expected to meet top national security advisers on Tuesday to discuss options for military action regarding Iran, Axios reported.

Trump held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week without securing an indication from China that it would help resolve the conflict and has previously threatened to resume attacks if Iran does not agree to a deal.

A senior spokesperson for the Iranian armed ‌forces, Abolfazl Shekarchi, said on Sunday that if Trump's threats were carried out, the U.S. would "face new, aggressive, and surprise scenarios, and sink into a self-made quagmire".

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the U.S. and Israel had tried to shift the blame for destabilizing energy markets following their "unprovoked military aggression against Iran".

RIVAL BLOCKADES

The disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has caused the biggest oil supply crisis in history, pushing up prices. The U.S. has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports, and said that as of Sunday it had redirected 81 commercial vessels and disabled four vessels to ensure compliance.

Ebrahim Azizi, who heads the Iranian parliament's national security committee, said on Saturday that Tehran had prepared a mechanism to manage traffic through the strait along a designated route that would be unveiled soon.

Thousands of Iranians were killed in the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. Thousands more have been killed in Lebanon in fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

Israel and Lebanon agreed on Friday to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire there, though the truce has failed to end clashes.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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