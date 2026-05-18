Reform councillor who made adult films quits over 'immense pressure'

A Reform UK councillor has resigned within a week of being elected after facing "immense pressure" over his past work in adult films, the party said.

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Stephen Mousdell won a seat in the Haydock ward on St Helens Council on May 8, but said he had not been in the "right mental state" after his pornographic work came to light. He said he had been told to apologise and stop the work to remain a councillor, but refused because he had "done no wrongdoing," adding: "There is no shame of it and I am proud to be a gay individual in this community."

Reform UK said it was "a sad state of affairs that a media witch hunt has hounded an elected official out of office because of his private life." A party spokesperson said what had happened to Mousdell was unacceptable, adding: "No wonder ordinary, law-abiding, working people are put off from standing for public office."

Mousdell said he had complied with social media policies and the UK Online Safety Act in his postings. He said his partner was "my soul mate and my rock," adding: "I can't put him through any more pain than I already have."

Former Labour councillor Bisi Osundeko said the "concern" was not about Mousdell's sexuality or private life, but that the content was "posted publicly on a platform that is easily accessible to children and young people." She noted that councillors are expected to uphold the Nolan Principles of Public Life and serve as corporate parents with a duty to safeguard vulnerable children and young people.