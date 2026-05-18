Body found on Mount Akaishidake in Nagano believed to be missing Chinese hiker, 56

A woman's body was discovered on Mount Akaishidake in Nagano Prefecture on Sunday morning, with police believing the remains may belong to a 56-year-old Chinese woman who went missing while hiking in April, Japanese media reported.

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Nagano prefectural authorities spotted the body around 9.20am in a snowy area of the mountain using a disaster prevention helicopter. A backpack believed to belong to the missing Chinese woman was found in the vicinity earlier in April.

The woman had been hiking alone, planning to travel around Mount Enzandake and Mount Yarisagatake, but lost contact. Her family has traveled to Japan from China to assist with identification.