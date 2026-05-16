logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Soccer-FIFA officials to meet Iranian FA to discuss World Cup on Saturday, says source

WORLD
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy is displayed during a press event organized by Global Citizen and FIFA to announce the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show in New York City, U.S., May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy is displayed during a press event organized by Global Citizen and FIFA to announce the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show in New York City, U.S., May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom will meet Iranian FA (FFIRI) officials in Istanbul on Saturday and offer "reassurance" over Iran's participation in the World Cup, a source familiar with the talks has told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran are scheduled to play all three World Cup group matches in the United States but the team's participation in the June 11 to July 19 tournament has been in question since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in late February.

More questions arose after FFIRI President Mehdi Taj was refused entry to Canada for the FIFA Congress in Vancouver earlier this month because of his links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Both the U.S. and Canada, who are co-hosting the World Cup with Mexico, classify the IRGC as a "terrorist entity" and have made it clear they will not admit people with links to the elite military force.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, said in a social media post this week that it was incumbent on FIFA to ensure that all teams and their delegations were able to get into the host countries.

"The Iranian national football team has earned its right to participate on the field in accordance with FIFA regulations," he wrote.

"Any obstruction to the entry of players, technical staff, federation officials, or essential members of the Iranian delegation would violate the spirit and purpose of the World Cup ...

"If the organising body cannot guarantee that all qualified teams, including Iran, can enter the host country without discrimination or restriction and compete on equal terms, the credibility of the World Cup itself will be damaged."

The source said FIFA was working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure all teams at the World Cup were able to compete in a safe and secure environment.

U.S. President Donald Trump said two weeks ago that he was "okay" with Iran playing at the World Cup despite the conflict between the countries that was triggered by air strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Iran had asked that their World Cup matches be switched to Mexico but FIFA President Gianni Infantino insists that all games be played at the grounds originally scheduled.

The Iranian national team will leave Tehran for a training camp in Turkey on Monday before moving on to their U.S. base at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona in early June.

Iran are scheduled to get their World Cup campaign underway against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

Reuters

SoccerFIFAofficialsIranFAWorld CupSaturday

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An Iranian woman walks next to a mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump says Xi agrees Iran must open strait, China says war shouldn't have started
CHINA
1 hour ago
People chant during a rally in Tehran, Iran, May 6, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump's geopolitical brinkmanship has hit a wall with Iran
WORLD
4 hours ago
Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Oil tankers transiting Strait of Hormuz since start of Iran war
WORLD
15-05-2026 17:14 HKT
Dallas Stadium (temporarily renamed from AT&T Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup) is seen with purple lights illuminating the field to promote grass growth, in Arlington, Texas, on May 14, 2026. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)
Can World Cup fuel North America's soccer boom?
WORLD
15-05-2026 12:34 HKT
People walk past a mural depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, May 12, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump says he and China's Xi agree Iran cannot have nuclear weapons
WORLD
15-05-2026 10:03 HKT
A person pumps their gasoline at a gas station in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer
White House has few tools for gas-price relief as Iran war drags on
WORLD
14-05-2026 20:13 HKT
The scene as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in events at the Great Hall of the People and does a greeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping May 14, 2026, in Beijing China during a trip focused on trade, regional security, and strengthening bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS
Xi tells Trump that mishandling of Taiwan could spark conflict
CHINA
14-05-2026 18:16 HKT
File Photo
World Cup time zone differences expected to sink bar business by 80pc
NEWS
14-05-2026 17:49 HKT
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attends the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Iran urges BRICS to condemn US, Israel for war, exposing bloc divisions
WORLD
14-05-2026 17:43 HKT
Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Madonna, Shakira, BTS to headline first World Cup final half-time show
WORLD
14-05-2026 15:36 HKT
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
14-05-2026 23:39 HKT
source: online
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spotted eating zhajiangmian on Beijing street
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
ImmD repatriates 35 former domestic helpers following failed asylum claims
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.